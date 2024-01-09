Israel Securities Authority's Chairman to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 18

JERUSALEM, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Securities Authority, today announced that Chairman, Seffy (Yosef) Zinger, Adv. will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The presentation will include a review of the Israeli High-Tech industry, the Israeli capital market performance, and execution during crisis.

The presentation is scheduled at 1:30p.m. ET and the Chairman will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the day. Please contact your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting or Miri Segal at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/panel4/2509672. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC)

The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference is Needham & Company's flagship conference. It is one of the largest growth stock investing events in the U.S, with over 375 companies participating last year. NGC (Needham Growth Conference) aims to provide investors with valuable insights into the rapidly evolving emerging growth company ecosystem and deliver investable themes to over 3,500 attendees composed of senior company executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and growth/venture capital investors.

The conference features private and public company presentations, fireside chats, expert sessions, and one-on-one meetings for qualified institutional investors, private equity firms and growth/venture capital firms. Presenting companies represent multiple sectors. This event will consist of both in-person and virtual days.

About Israel Securities Authority

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA), founded in 1968, is the country's securities regulator dedicated to protecting investor interests and promoting a thriving capital market. Appointed by the Minister of Finance, the ISA operates at the juncture of public and private concerns, comprising experts in various fields. Its broad responsibilities encompass overseeing securities offerings, mutual funds, licensing portfolio managers, and ensuring fair stock exchange operations. By emphasizing ethical market conduct, the ISA crucially shapes a transparent, competitive, and innovative capital market, fostering investor trust and contributing to Israel's economic vitality.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

[email protected]

ISA Communications and Investor Education dep:

Sivan Carmon

+972 50 6200338

[email protected]

SOURCE Israel Securities Authority