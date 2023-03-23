A Celebration of Music, Film, Food & Art

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles community organizations are coming together for [email protected], a festival celebrating Israel's diamond anniversary. "Israel is like family - I celebrate her extraordinary successes and grieve when she falters," says event organizer Craig Taubman. "My hope is that these events will open up a conversation about the past, present, and future of a modern-day miracle."

Celebrating Israel's 75th Shanee Zamir Ravid Kahalani Larry Cedar

Opening night is scheduled for April 23rd and will include the debut of the short film Becoming Herzl, featuring Award-winning actor Larry Cedar. Adding to the festivities will be a string quartet, cappuccino and wine bar, and a Viennese dessert table.

On April 25th, Israeli-Yemenite artist Ravid Kahalani and his group Yemen Blues will bring their daringly soulful music to the Pico Union Project. Time Out Magazine says of Yemen Blues, "Quite simply, it's one of the most exciting bands in world music right now."

For the month of May, the festival will premier two unique exhibits. Adat Ari El in Valley Village will present Herzl Goes West, a sampling of memorabilia from David Matlow's extraordinary Theodor Herzl collection – the largest in the world. And Sinai Temple in Westwood will host My Jerusalem, featuring the paintings of esteemed Israeli artist Dudu Harel in the Merage Gallery.

Spend Shabbat at Sinai Temple with Craig Taubman and Rabbi David Wolpe on Saturday, April 29th. The afternoon will conclude with an Israeli lunch, the opportunity to meet David Matlow and Dudu Harel and music by 2013 Israel Eurovision winner Shanee Zamir.

"We are celebrating the vision of Israel and its greatest visionary through the arts," said Sinai Temple Rabbi David Wolpe. "Herzl believed in the culture of our people and this cultural festival honors that comprehensive legacy."

[email protected] is produced by Craig Taubman and the Pico Union Project and sponsored by Judy & Tom Flesh, The Jewish Federation, Sinai Temple, The Jewish Community Foundation, Adat Ari El, Stand With Us, The Jewish Journal, and The Herzl Project.

For a complete list of event and tickets, visit www.MyIsrael75.org or call PH 213 915 0084

