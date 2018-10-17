Israeli Blockchain Association: Since the Beginning of the Year, the Number of Blockchain Startups in Israel has Tripled and now Stands at Over 200

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli Blockchain Association has released its third Israeli Blockchain Startup Map, which covers over 200 startups operating in the blockchain industry.

Most Israeli blockchain startups are concentrated in the Fintech (57 companies) and Protocols/ Core Infrastructure (37 companies) sectors. A large increase was seen in the Security sector, which today accounts for 23 startups. It is also worth mentioning that since the beginning of the year, 20 blockchain startups have ceased operations.

Israeli Blockchain Startup Landscape

"The Israeli blockchain industry is currently experiencing both a boost and a transformation." - says Roman Gold, Founding Partner of the Israeli Blockchain Association. "On the one hand, we see unprecedented growth among blockchain startups, but on the other hand, many of them are skipping ICOs in favor of equity financing. Today there are fewer startup founders coming out of morally questionable markets, such as Forex, binary trading, and gambling. Instead, more institutional players are starting to enter the market. Thus, the market is going through self-purification."

"Israel has a good chance to strengthen its Startup Nation brand, as well as become the Blockchain Nation", - says Gadi Isaev, Managing Partner of the Israeli Blockchain Association. "This is happening thanks to effective regulation and the close cooperation of many blockchain startups with educational and academic research organizations."

Regarding the 2019 forecast, the Israeli Blockchain Association expects the amount of blockchain startups to double, the role of academic structures in startup companies to increase, and the radical growth of "non-native" blockchain startups in A & B rounds, which are going through a blockchain-transformation.

The complete version of the map can be found at: http://blockchainisrael.io/startupmap. It is updated quarterly.

About the Israeli Blockchain Association

The Israeli Blockchain Association aims to educate, develop, and empower the blockchain community of Israel and to connect it with both global leaders and best practices. The Israeli Blockchain Association was founded in 2017 by Roman Gold and Gadi Isaev, Managing Partners of the Israeli Investment Platform JSCapital and former Co-Founders of the Jerusalem Startup Hub, the first coworking space for startup entrepreneurs in Jerusalem. Currently, the association has more than 1200 individual members, 37 advisory board members, experts, and ambassadors, as well as dozens of corporate, investment, and academic partners from all over the world.

