Israeli-born AllCloud Included in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers Report

AllCloud's debut appearance in Gartner's Magic Quadrant is a result of a meticulous assessment process, performed by the Gartner's expert consultants, who evaluated numerous providers worldwide based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "by 2023, the number of cloud service provider (CSP)-certified companies delivering cloud managed services will shrink to fewer than 1,500 vendors globally, having peaked at about 3,000 in 2020."

"As the first Israel-based company to be included in the report we are greatly honored to be recognized by Gartner in this prestigious market analysis," says AllCloud's CEO, Ronit Rubin, "We consider this to be a result of the accumulated experience and diligence of our expert team over the past 10 years."

"We have taken cloud enablement to the next level by delivering our clients a best-practice based level of service on a regular basis," says the company's CTO, Lahav Savir. "Our ability to cater clients globally whether on AWS or GCP platforms and enable the adoption of DevOps practices creates the highly sought after agility and speed for our clients' operations. This was and is instrumental in our stable growth over the past few years and allowed us to accommodate clients of all sizes, from startups to enterprise and public sector. We have been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner for the past 4 years - for us, service excellence was never just a standard - it's strategy," says Savir.

"We believe the company's completeness of vision stems from a deep understanding of dynamic client needs regularly translated into a robust series of practices in the domains of Cloud Security and governance, DevOps and Automation, Cost Control, Big-Data, Machine Learning and Managed Services. The future of cloud management is exciting," mentions Savir, "We're headed towards an infrastructure independent environment across various industries and verticals. Such a future will present a more complex and distributed security and automation challenge keeping all MSPs on a steep learning and delivery curve. We aim to enable high level Self-Service conduct for our clients through precise ad-hoc automation, all the while staying secure and compliant. That's not easy, especially when you manage non-standard applications developed by tech companies, ISVs and SaaS providers."

Ronit Rubin summarizes, "We look forward to improving our position within the Magic Quadrant," she says. "Over the next year we plan to hone our cloud enablement practices, continue our global expansion, and ultimately let our clients focus on what they do best. I believe this acknowledgment by Gartner, is a reflection of what our partners and clients already know - our commitment to end-results."

Gartner Disclaimer

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company specializing in cloud enablement, from cloud infrastructure to CRM/ERP cloud applications. For the past 4 years the company has been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner and holds partnerships with Google Cloud Platform and Oracle-NetSuite. The company was established in 2008 and is an industry leader in migrating and deploying companies of all sizes, startups to enterprise and public sector, to the cloud.

With over 10 years of experience and a portfolio with thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud holds expertise ranging from cloud architecture, cloud security, DevOps automation, managed services, CRM and ERP customization and integration, 24/7 support and much more. AllCloud is headquartered in Israel with offices in New York, Munich, Berlin, and London and delivery centres in Israel, Romania and Germany.

