Israeli businessman Yaakov (Jack) Aykout Afik, the Largest Property Developer in Cyprus, appeals to US Jewish groups to boycott meeting President Nikos Christodoulides during his current visit to the U.S.

News provided by

Afik Group

Apr 04, 2025, 20:15 ET

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afik is calling for the immediate release of his father, Mr. Shimon Aykout, a 75 year old cancer patient wrongfully and continually held hostage in general population prison in Cyprus, for nine months without trial.

Mr. Aykout is accused in novel, never before prosecuted, criminal charges alleging he illegally traded in land once belonging to Greek Cypriot refugees who fled Cyprus during the Turkish invasion 50 years ago.

Letter from Jack Afik Aykout to Jewish leaders.
View PDF
Letter from Jack Afik Aykout to Jewish leaders.

In addition, Afik and his father, Mr. Shimon Aykout, are seeking millions in compensation for the wrongful and ongoing incarceration of Mr. Aykout, a 75-year-old cancer patient, held without trial for nine months in general population prison on criminal charges alleging he illegally traded in land once belonging to Greek Cypriot refugees who fled the Turkish side of Cyprus 50 years ago, when Turkey invaded the Island.

In his claims against Cyprus, Afik is relying on the expert legal opinion of Cambridge Professor Eyal Benvenisti, submitted to the European Court for Human Rights. Link: https://www.berkman.co.il/benbenishti.

Letter from Jack Afik Aykout to Jewish leaders.

Contact
Ron Berkman +972506963000
[email protected]

Jack Afik
[email protected]
+905488673972

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658403/5253852/Afik_Group.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658589/Jack_Jewish_federation_letter.pdf

Kıbrıs'ın En Büyük Gayrimenkul Geliştiricisi Yaakov (Jack) Aykut Afik, Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti'nde Kendisi ve Şirketine Karşı Açılan Davalar Nedeniyle Cumhurbaşkanı Nikos Christodoulides ve Kıbrıs Cumhuriyeti'ne Yüz Milyonlarca Avroluk Maddi Tazminat Davası Açtı

Kıbrıs'ın En Büyük Gayrimenkul Geliştiricisi Yaakov (Jack) Aykut Afik, Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti'nde Kendisi ve Şirketine Karşı Açılan Davalar Nedeniyle Cumhurbaşkanı Nikos Christodoulides ve Kıbrıs Cumhuriyeti'ne Yüz Milyonlarca Avroluk Maddi Tazminat Davası Açtı

Afik, anlaşma kapsamındaki yükümlülüklerini ihlal ederek satış kaybına, mevcut mülk envanterinin bozulmasına, itibarının zedelenmesine ve milyonlarca ...
