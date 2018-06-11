Israeli Consulate In Los Angeles Celebrates 70th Anniversary Of Israel With Star-Studded Private Gala Hosted By Consul General Sam Grundwerg

The centerpiece of the VIP evening was a presentation that incorporated narration, comedy, music, dance, art, video and more, reflecting seven decade themes: Rebirth of a Nation, Nation of Immigrants, A Water Superpower, Resilience in the Face of Adversity, Striving for Peace, An Innovation Nation, A Global Humanitarian, and A Hub of Art and Culture. This showcased the story of Israel's birth, its evolution and achievements: from the development of the driver navigation app Waze, to the first drip irrigation system, to the world's first flash drive.

Hosted by Consul General Sam Grundwerg, the event featured opener Kelsey Grammer, with a performance by Israeli singer Ninet Tayeb, culminating with a comedic set by Billy Crystal. The seven decades of history were led by such participants as Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Mike Burstyn (actor), David Blu (former basketball pro), Eric Dickerson (former football pro), Elon Gold (comedian), Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin), Avi Issacharoff (writer/producer, Fauda), Yasiel Puig (LA Dodgers), Lior Raz (co-creator and actor, Fauda), Sherri Shepherd (actress & TV personality), Noa Tishby (In Treatment), Guri Weinberg (Twilight), and Metta World Peace (basketball coach & former player), among others. There were also special video greetings from political figures including The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and entertainment and sports luminaries including Omri Casspi, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Gal Gadot, Bill Maher and Barbra Streisand.

Led by the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, the creative/event production teams behind the 70th anniversary of Israel celebration included Miller Ink, David Fishof, and Tal Orion.

