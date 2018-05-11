Israeli Cyber Security Startup PCYSYS Launches Penetration-Testing AI in North America

Founded by veterans of Israel's elite intelligence units and managed by cyber experts with backgrounds in the security and private sectors, PCYSYS has built the world's most sophisticated and advanced "virtual hacker" software. This machine-learning AI technology allows for automated and continuous penetration testing.

The reason this Israeli designed technology is such a game changer is because it addresses a critical gap facing the cyber security of organizations today – static defences are unable to keep up with networks and cyber conditions that constantly evolve. By leveraging machine-learning AI technology that adapts to the ever-changing landscape of global threats, PCYSYS enables large and medium-sized organizations (banks, insurance companies, critical infrastructure, high-tech companies, retail chains and government) to protect their core systems with their own cyber security watchdog looking out for them 24/7, 365 days a year.

Yaron Ashkenazi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Awz HLS Fund I commented: "We invest in Israeli start-up companies that create innovative technology solutions which address current and future challenges in the field of security and intelligence. We consider our Fund to be investing 'Smart Money'. As such, we are very active and involved with our portfolio companies' business development strategies and their implementation in North America and globally. PCYSYS is scheduled to meet financial services, utilities and telecom corporations, and we are privileged to bring this revolutionary technology to North America to help address the ever-evolving cyber threats in a cost-efficient and effective way".

Amitai Ratzon, CEO of PCYSYS commented: "PCYSYS has developed a solution for automated penetration testing that mimics the way hackers think and act. PCYSYS has effectively modeled the hacker's practices into machine language, creating a virtual hacker that challenges an organization's systems in new yet harmless ways to expose existing vulnerabilities. We are proud of Awz HLS Fund's decision to invest in our company and their confidence in our technology, management and skilled development team."

Dates for the tour are:



Montreal : May 14

: Toronto : May 15-16

: New York : May 17

About Awz HLS Investment Fund I LP:

Awz HLS Fund I is a ground-breaking Canadian cyber security and intelligence venture capital fund, founded by attorney Yaron Ashkenazi, a former Israel Security Agency (ISA) officer living in Toronto, Canada. The fund's executive team and advisory committee include former senior executives from Canadian and Israeli security and intelligence agencies, and global business and financial experts. The team includes Hon. Stockwell Day, former Canadian Public Safety Minister; Richard Fadden, former Canadian National Security Advisor to the PM and Director of CSIS; Lt. Gen. (Ret) Michael Day, former CAF Special Operations Forces Commander; Erez Kreiner, former Director of the National Information (Cyber) Security Authority under the ISA; Haim Tomer, former Head of the Mossad Intelligence Division; and Gary Barnea, the former Director of the ISA Protection and Security Division. Awz HLS Fund I has invested over US $30 million in Israeli companies that have developed cutting-edge cyber security, intelligence and physical security technologies.



