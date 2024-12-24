Israeli Doctors from Save a Child's Heart Deliver Christmas Miracles to Zambian Children

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the Christmas season, a team of Israeli doctors recently completed a humanitarian mission to Zambia, bringing hope and healing to 25 children suffering from critical heart conditions. The medical mission, a testament to the true meaning of Christmas – compassion, generosity, and the gift of life – successfully performed life-saving heart surgeries on these young patients, offering them a brighter future.

"Witnessing these children, who faced imminent danger, receive the gift of life during this joyous season is truly heartwarming," said Dr. Lior Sasson, a heart surgeon and key member of the Israeli medical team. "This mission embodies the spirit of Christmas – giving back to those in need and spreading joy and hope."

Save a Child's Heart (SACH), an Israeli-based international humanitarian organization, completed a life-saving mission in Lusaka, Zambia, last week. This mission brought together an international team of medical professionals from Israel, Tanzania, and Zambia to treat 25 children suffering from congenital heart defects. In a groundbreaking collaboration, doctors from Israel's Wolfson Medical Center (WMC), Tanzania's Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), and Zambia's National Heart Hospital (NHH) performed open heart surgery and catheterization procedures at NHH.

Leading the effort were Dr. Godwin Godfrey Sharau of Tanzania and Dr. Mudaniso Kumani Ziwa of Zambia, both trained by Save a Child's Heart in Israel. They worked alongside Tanzanian and Zambian teams, many of whom have also undergone specialized training in Israel through Save a Child's Heart. Dr. Lior Sasson, Director of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at WMC, observed firsthand the collaboration of two generations of surgeons he trained in Israel over the past 15 years, as they worked together to save the lives of Zambian children.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the doctors we trained in Israel now leading life-saving missions and building sustainable cardiac care programs in their home countries," said Sasson. "The specialized training they received at Wolfson Medical Center has empowered them to perform complex heart surgeries and train others, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond Israel. Witnessing the successful collaboration of these skilled professionals, who were once our trainees and are now leaders in global pediatric cardiac care, fills me with pride and hope for the future of children with heart disease around the world."

Since 2017, Save a Child's Heart has worked closely with Zambia's Ministry of Health to strengthen pediatric cardiac care. This partnership has resulted in the treatment of over 100 Zambian children and the training of medical professionals in advanced cardiac care techniques at Save a Child's Heart in Israel, as well as 10 nurses trained in Tanzania. As of 2024, Save a Child's Heart has sponsored medical teams to facilitate open heart surgery and catheterization procedures based on an international collaboration between Tanzania's JKCI, Italy's Congenital Heart Academy Italy, and Israel's WMC.

Dr. Mudaniso Kumani Ziwa, a leader in Zambia's pediatric cardiac care efforts, expressed his pride in collaborating with the international team, "Thanks to the training and resources provided by Save a Child's Heart, particularly Dr. Sasson, and our cross-border, South to South collaboration, we are now equipped to deliver world-class care to children in Zambia. This mission signifies the start of a brighter future for countless families and the continued growth of our center of excellence toward achieving global standards."

Dr. Godwin Godfrey Sharau, who established Tanzania's first successful pediatric cardiac program, expressed his commitment to expanding this success to Zambia, "Too many children in Africa suffer and die from treatable heart conditions. This mission brings hope by enabling us to save lives and share knowledge, ensuring that children in Zambia receive care closer to home. Our Tanzanian team from JKCI are proud to be part of this important mission and share the knowledge and skills gained over our own 10+ year journey in pediatric cardiac care."

"This remarkable achievement underscores the power of international cooperation and the profound impact of medical expertise on the lives of children worldwide," noted Simon Fisher, Executive Director of Save a Child's Heart. "This Christmas, let us remember the spirit of giving and the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need. The Israeli medical mission to Zambia serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that compassion and medical expertise can have on the lives of children around the world."

About Save a Child's Heart

Save a Child's Heart is an Israeli humanitarian organization, working internationally to save the lives of children from countries where access to pediatric cardiac care is limited or non-existent. Founded at the Wolfson Medical Center in 1995, Save a Child's Heart has saved the lives of more than 7,000 children from 71 countries and has brought over 150 local healthcare professionals to Israel for training so they can treat their own children independently and create centers of excellence in their home countries. In 2018 SACH became the only Israeli organization to receive the UN's Population Award in recognition of its role in transforming pediatric cardiac care in Africa. Its core value is Tikkun Olam - doing good to repair the world and believing that every child deserves the best medical care, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality, or financial status.

