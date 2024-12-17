Israeli Doctors on a Mission to Transform Pediatric Cardiac Care in Africa

HOLON, Israel and LUSAKA, Zambia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Save a Child's Heart (SACH), an Israeli-based international humanitarian organization, is conducting a life-saving mission in Lusaka, Zambia, from December 16 to 20, 2024. This mission brings together an international team of medical professionals from Israel, Tanzania, and Zambia to treat 25 children suffering from congenital heart defects. The team will be composed of cardiologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, ICU specialists, technicians, and nurses. In a groundbreaking collaboration, doctors from Israel's Wolfson Medical Center (WMC), Tanzania's Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), and Zambia's National Heart Hospital (NHH) will perform open heart surgery and catheterization procedures at NHH.

Leading the effort are Dr. Godwin Godfrey Sharau of Tanzania and Dr. Mudaniso Kumani Ziwa of Zambia, both trained by Save a Child's Heart in Israel. They will work alongside Tanzanian and Zambian teams, many of whom have also undergone specialized training in Israel through Saved a Child's Heart. Dr. Lior Sasson, Director of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at WMC, will observe firsthand the collaboration of two generations of surgeons he trained in Israel over the past 15 years, as they work together to save the lives of 10 children in need.

In addition to the open-heart surgeries, a specialized team will visit Zambia to perform catheterizations. These advanced procedures allow for the repair of heart defects in children without the need for open-heart surgery, providing a safer approach and faster recovery times. To support the success of these sophisticated interventions, Save a Child's Heart is donating essential medical supplies and a portable echocardiography machine, which will be utilized in both the operating room and catheterization lab.

Since 2017, Save a Child's Heart has worked closely with Zambia's Ministry of Health to strengthen pediatric cardiac care. This partnership has resulted in the treatment of over 100 Zambian children and the training of medical professionals in advanced cardiac care techniques at Save a Child's Heart in Israel, as well as 10 nurses trained in Tanzania. As of 2024, Save a Child's Heart has sponsored medical teams to facilitate open heart surgery and catheterization procedures based on an international collaboration between Tanzania's JKCI, Italy's Congenital Heart Academy Italy, and Israel's WMC.

Dr. Chabwela Shumba, Senior Medical Superintendent at Zambia's National Heart Hospital stated, "We are delighted to welcome an international team to the National Heart Hospital. The exchange of knowledge and expertise is invaluable, and we sincerely thank Save a Child's Heart Israel for their commitment to training both our team and the visiting professionals. We look forward to strengthening this collaboration and training many more professionals to benefit the heart health of Zambia, while our center becomes a focal point in the broader Sub-Saharan region."

Dr. Mudaniso Kumani Ziwa, a leader in Zambia's pediatric cardiac care efforts, expressed his pride in collaborating with the international team, "Thanks to the training and resources provided by Save a Child's Heart, particularly Dr. Sasson, and our cross-border, South to South collaboration, we are now equipped to deliver world-class care to children in Zambia. This mission signifies the start of a brighter future for countless families and the continued growth of our center of excellence toward achieving global standards."

Dr. Godwin Godfrey Sharau, who established Tanzania's first successful pediatric cardiac program, expressed his commitment to expanding this success to Zambia, "Too many children in Africa suffer and die from treatable heart conditions. This mission brings hope by enabling us to save lives and share knowledge, ensuring that children in Zambia receive care closer to home. Our Tanzanian team from JKCI are proud to be part of this important mission and share the knowledge and skills gained over our own 10+ year journey in pediatric cardiac care."

Dr. Lior Sasson of Save a Child's Heart said, "It is incredibly rewarding to see the doctors we trained in Israel now leading life-saving missions and building sustainable cardiac care programs in their home countries. The specialized training they received at Wolfson Medical Center has empowered them to perform complex heart surgeries and train others, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond Israel. Witnessing the successful collaboration of these skilled professionals, who were once our trainees and are now leaders in global pediatric cardiac care, fills me with pride and hope for the future of children with heart disease around the world."

Ambassador Ofra Farhi, Israel's Ambassador to Zambia stated, "This mission represents the best of international cooperation and humanitarian commitment. Israel's dedication to training medical professionals and sharing life-saving expertise underscores our deep belief in the power of partnerships to create a healthier, more compassionate world. We are proud to see this collaboration bring hope and healing to children and families in Zambia and beyond."

About Save a Child's Heart

Save a Child's Heart is an Israeli humanitarian organization, working internationally to save the lives of children from countries where access to pediatric cardiac care is limited or non-existent. Founded at the Wolfson Medical Center in 1995, Save a Child's Heart has saved the lives of more than 7,000 children from 70 countries and has brought over 150 local healthcare professionals to Israel for training so they can treat their own children independently and create centers of excellence in their home countries. In 2018 SACH became the only Israeli organization to receive the UN's Population Award in recognition of its role in transforming pediatric cardiac care in Africa. Its core value is Tikkun Olam - doing good to repair the world and believing that every child deserves the best medical care, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality, or financial status.

