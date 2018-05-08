Israeli Endoscopy Startup 3NT Medical Announces Initial Closing of $15M to Include Key Strategic Investor

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687884/3NT_Medical_Logo.jpg )



The financing round is led by HOYA Corporation ("HOYA") and is its first venture investment in an Israeli company. HOYA joins current investors LongTec China Ventures and an elite group of angel investors, medical device industry veterans and ENT practitioners in their support of the company.

"We are honored to have HOYA join our team of investors. their investment is a strong validation of the team's efforts to establish single-use endoscopy platforms as the next standard of care in ENT", said Ehud Bendory, 3NT Chief Executive Officer.

"HOYA's investment in 3NT continues our commitment to partner with innovative medical device companies that align with our core strategic areas of interest", added Augustine Yee, Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of Corporate Development at HOYA. "We are excited about 3NT's disruptive visualization technologies, and the benefits their devices will bring to ENT surgeons and their patients."

About 3NT Medical

3NT Medical is a privately held medical device company based in Israel, devoted to pushing the boundaries of endoscopy for ENT surgeons. 3NT is the developer of SinuswayTM Drivable Endoscope, which enables minimally invasive access, visualization and treatment of the farthest reaches of the nasal anatomy; transforming diagnosis and treatment of nasal disorders across all settings of care. More information is available at http://www.3NTmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global med-tech company and the leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses and optical lenses as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 36,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com.

SOURCE 3NT Medical