Israeli Forces Receive US Equipment Donation, National Labour Federation reports Military equipment donated by the United States will be supplied today to the Military Security Coordinators in the South and North of Israel

News provided by

National Labor Federation

21 Dec, 2023, 10:36 ET

Thanks to the initiative of the National Labor Federation and the generous donation of the Law Enforcement Officer of Virginia, hundreds of bulletproof vests and military equipment will be distributed today to Military Security Coordinators at the southern and northern battlefronts.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the indecision regarding the reserve squads in the government offices persists, the National Labor Federation continues to act on behalf of the Military Security Coordinators and this time with a surprising partner from the U.S.

Thanks to the enlistment of generous donors in the United States, by the initiative of the Law Enforcement Officer of Virginia, Jason Myers, a donation of over a thousand bulletproof vests and other security equipment, total worth of two million dollars, was received.

The special delivery shipped to Ben Gurion Airport is the fruit of joined initiative of the Israeli National Labor Federation and several American Pro-Israel organizations and Jewish donors living overseas.

Mr Myers turned to all the Sheriffs in his area and asked them to collect all the security vests and helmets from all the police departments, to be donated to Israel to contribute to the war efforts. Myers' entire Law Enforcement team worked in unison to execute the mission successfully.

The initiative began with the rabbi of Richmond, Rabbi David Asher and Bob Marcellus, former advisor of the Governor of Virginia. Many private organizations followed, including:

The Support of Israel, COJO of Nassau County, Netz Ventures, Jack Brecher; Josh Kaplan; Charles Klein; AJ Levy; Leon Nitka; Avrami Segal; Rafi, Elie, and Yehuda Sofair; Ben Taplin, Natan Engel, Ben Macklowe, Diane & Russell Miller, Moshe Shor, Meir Weinstein.

For several years, the Military Security Coordinators Organization in the Israel National Labor Federation has warned about the negligence of the military reserve squads, suffering from lack of equipment and weapons. At the same time, it has been working to promote the law of Security Coordinators aiming to help regularize the issue of the status and salary of the Military Security Coordinators across Israel.

Yoav Simchi, Chairman of the National Labor Federation: "It's time to put an end to the saga of the abandoning of the Military Security Coordinators in Israel. It's hard to believe that even after the heroic position they fulfilled on October 7 while defending the borders of Israel, they are still being passed from hand to hand. I call for the immediate establishment of a National Authority for the Military Security Coordinators. There cannot be discussions regarding the future of the Military Security Coordinators, while leaving the Military Security Coordinators out of the game. What was in the past will not be in the future! I expect the Knesset Members and Ministers to act immediately."

SOURCE National Labor Federation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.