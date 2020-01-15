Israeli High-tech Industry Concluding a Decade of Extensive Growth - New Report by IVC: $39.1 Billion Raised by Israeli Tech Companies.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published by IVC (Israeli Crunchbase partner) and ZAG summarizes a decade of capital raising activity in the Israeli technology ecosystem. The main findings reflect a decade of prosperity: since 2010 the total amount raised per year grew 400%, the number of deals grew 66%.

Main findings:

$39.1 billion raised by Israeli tech companies

raised by Israeli tech companies $12 billion raised in 128 Mega rounds (over $50m each)

raised in 128 Mega rounds (over each) $5.82 billion invested by Israeli VC funds in the last decade

The report indicates 2019 as a year of records of capital raising - Israeli tech companies raised $8.3 billion in 522 deals. The total amount raised increased by 30% compared to the 2018 amount of $6.35 billion. The number of deals declined from 2018's 532 deals. Since 2010, capital raising by Israeli tech companies has grown by a whopping 400% and the number of deals by 64%.

VC-backed deals raised a record amount of $6.4 billion in 2019 compared to $4.75 billion in 2018 and $1.13 billion in 2010. In 2019, later rounds continued to attract large amounts of capital, raising $2.87 billion compared to $1.91 billion in 2018.

The report also highlights leading trends:

Large or late stage rounds continue to grow in numbers and amounts, while allocated capital for seed rounds and early stage companies declines.

Artificial Intelligence companies continue to attract the investors interest and raised $3.7b in 2019 alone, 45% of the annual total.

