Israeli President Isaac Herzog to receive Honorary Doctorate, address Yeshiva University 101st Annual Hanukkah Dinner in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- President of the State of Israel, His Excellency Isaac Herzog, will be the guest of honor at the Yeshiva University 101st Annual Hanukkah Dinner in New York in December, where he will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his leadership, moral courage, and lifelong commitment to the Jewish people.

At the event, the University will also recognize the extraordinary contributions of the Katz Family—among Yeshiva University's most devoted benefactors whose generosity has shaped the University's growth—and Wendy Fisher, a visionary leader whose influence across arts, education, and global philanthropy inspires communities worldwide.

This year's Second Century Dinner will spotlight Yeshiva University's extraordinary growth and its defining role in shaping the future of higher education—advancing innovation in the health sciences, fostering academic excellence, and preparing the next generation of leaders grounded in timeless Jewish values.

President Herzog's presence marks a moment of profound significance, symbolizing the enduring bond between the State of Israel and Yeshiva University, and their shared mission to uplift humanity through moral leadership and timeless Jewish values.

"We stand at a defining moment in history," said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. "At a time when confusion and distortion have taken root across campuses nationwide, Hanukkah reminds us that the surest way to dispel darkness is to spread light. Our students embody that light—shining forth through an education grounded in eternal values. Yeshiva University is a beacon of moral clarity, advancing knowledge, strengthening the Jewish people, and elevating humanity."

Honoring Leadership and Legacy

President Isaac Herzog, the 11th President of the State of Israel, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his leadership, moral courage, and lifelong commitment to the Jewish people. His participation carries a profound family legacy: his father, President Chaim Herzog z"l, received an honorary degree from Yeshiva University in 1976, and his grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog z"l, the first Chief Rabbi of Israel, was a towering figure in Jewish history whose values continue to inspire YU today.

"President Herzog represents the enduring story of the Jewish people and the brightest hopes for our future," Rabbi Berman said. "We are privileged to feature him as our keynote honoree at this historic event as he embodies our ideals of purpose, excellence and unity."

Celebrating the Katz Family's Legacy of Giving

For decades, Dr. Mordecai D. Katz z"l and Dr. Monique C. Katz have stood among YU's most devoted champions. This year, YU will honor the Katz Family with the Second Century Medallion, recognizing their lifetime of vision and generosity, including their founding of the Katz School of Science and Health which empowers students to pursue cutting-edge careers in science, technology, and health.

Through their decades of leadership, the Katz Family has embodied the belief that "the best investment you can make is in people."

Honoring Wendy Fisher: Global Cultural Visionary

In recognition of her lifelong dedication to the arts, education, and Jewish continuity, YU will award an Honorary Doctorate to Wendy Fisher, President of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, Advisory Board Chair of the Kirsh Foundation, Founder of the A4 Arts Foundation and Lockdown University. Ms. Fisher was a former student at YU and together with her family, has recently endowed a Chair in Jewish Studies, directed toward engaging and embracing the unaffiliated into the Yeshiva University community—an initiative that reflects her enduring belief in the power of education to unite, inspire, and uplift.

Through her global leadership and deep connection to Yeshiva University's values, Ms. Fisher exemplifies the University's vision of cultivating leaders who bring wisdom, compassion, and creativity to a complex and ever-changing world.

A Second Century of Impact

As an elite university in high demand, Yeshiva University has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years—graduate school enrollment has climbed over 60 % since 2016, the Katz School of Science and Health has grown nearly 400 % since 2017, and more than 97 % of our graduates are employed or in graduate schools within six months. At the same time, fundraising is advancing at record pace towards the $613 million 'Rise Up' campaign and its physical footprint is growing dramatically with a new 160,000-square-foot health-sciences campus at Herald Square. This bold expansion positions YU's second century as one of innovation, impact and global leadership."

"This dinner marks not only a celebration of YU's past but also the beginning of its bold new chapter," said Anita Zucker, Dinner Chair and benefactor of the Anita Zucker Scholarship for Jewish Early Childhood Education at Yeshiva University. "The enthusiasm surrounding this event speaks to the unity, devotion, and deep commitment that define the Yeshiva University community."

About Yeshiva University

Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University (YU) is the nation's premier Jewish institution for higher education, integrating the values of Torah with the highest levels of academic achievement. Through its diverse schools and programs—including the Cardozo School of Law, the Katz School of Science and Health, and the Sy Syms School of Business—YU prepares students to lead lives of purpose, integrity, and impact.

