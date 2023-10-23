Israeli Restaurants Remarkable Mission: Nourishing 200,000+ People Affected by War

Israeli Restaurant, Ha'Achim "The Brothers," Spearheads Central Hub Food Operation, with 2000+ Volunteers Packing and Delivering Over 200,000 Hot Meals Across the Country Valued at $3 Million in Food Donations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent Hamas attack, Israelis are displaying unwavering solidarity and compassion. Ha'Achim "The Brothers" Restaurant, a culinary gem in Tel Aviv, has converted its 10,000-square-foot restaurant into a central hub for collecting, preparing, and distributing hot meals to soldiers and affected families.

With only 15% of the nation's restaurants currently open due to the ongoing war, brothers and owners of Ha'Achim, Asaf Doktor and Yotam Doktor, issued a heartfelt call for "helpers'' via social media. There has been an overwhelming response from citizens, with hundreds volunteering daily to support survivors, families, and others affected by the conflict.

Ha'Achim has formed powerful partnerships with Brothers in Arms , Israel's largest civilian aid organization, and World Central Kitchens (WCK), a non-profit that provides people with meals after natural disasters and other crises. The partnership collaborates with 118 restaurants and food suppliers across Israel to deliver thousands of freshly cooked meals to those in need, including soldiers, evacuees, wounded, and struggling families. To date, they have delivered 200,000 meals nationwide.

"In these challenging times, we are witnessing extraordinary resilience and compassion in our community," said Yotam Doktor. "We are deeply touched by the support and dedication of our volunteers and vendors. We started with just 50 volunteers, and now the initiative has grown to over 2000. Our support is unwavering, and we will offer solace and sustenance for as long as it is needed. This is the true spirit of Israel, and we are honored to be a part of it."

The war also impacted the country's agriculture sector, with many crops in the war-afflicted regions spoiling as hundreds of workers and volunteers fled the country. Ha'Achim's initiative extends to save crops and help farmers during the peak harvest season, which is now, providing a lifeline to farmers struggling to keep up with the demands, in the face of worker shortages caused by the war. By deploying volunteers across the country, they hope to safeguard the fragile balance of the agricultural sector.

People from all walks of life across the country are coming together to help those in need," said Asaf Doktor. "In a remarkable display of unity, compassion, and resilience, world-renowned chefs Raz Rahav, Jonathan Borowitz, and Barak Aharoni have joined forces to prepare high-quality meals for those in need."

Key statistics of this initiative:

2000 daily volunteers

650 volunteer drivers

17,000 meals prepared and delivered daily

1000 daily deliveries

700 destinations reached across the country

200,000 meals distributed nationwide to date

$3 million dollars' worth of food donated to date

"Being a part of this incredible community has been a blessing beyond words," said Jill Burkes, Ha'Achim volunteer. "It's not just about serving hot meals; it's about finding sanctuary in the company of people who understand what we're going through. In these trying times, it's our way to make a difference when we feel so helpless."

Israelis stand united, demonstrating their resilience and love during times of crisis. Ha'Achim restaurant and countless other compassionate individuals, embody the Israeli spirit of strength and unity.

For images and videos , please see our media kit here .

To keep this initiative alive, we need your help. Please contribute to our GoFundMe campaign, whether you reside in Israel or abroad your donation can make a significant impact. Click here to donate and make a difference.

To volunteer, click here.

About Ha'Achim "The Brothers" Restaurant:

"Ha'Achim," an Israeli culinary establishment, was founded in the summer of 2011 by the visionary duo of Assaf and Yotam Doktor, nestled in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv. Their journey began with a culinary dream inspired by cherished childhood memories of the flavors and aromas experienced during Sabbat afternoons at local steakhouses. Over the years, Ha'Achim has evolved into a quintessential destination that passionately celebrates the rich tapestry of Israel's cuisine and culture.

Embodying the spirit of the Doktor brothers and their restaurant, the guiding principle is simple: "If we are already here, we might as well have some fun." While acknowledging the challenges posed by security, social, economic, and political realities, Ha'Achim is a testament to the abundance of reasons for joy and pride in Israel's heritage. For more information, please visit Ha'Achim and follow us on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Jill Burkes

[email protected]

SOURCE Ha’Achim “The Brothers"