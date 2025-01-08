Israeli Start-Up Visionary.ai Powers the Revolutionary Under-Display Camera on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

The long-awaited camera-under-display laptop technology is being launched at CES for the first time on Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

JERUSALEM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under-display cameras—fully hidden beneath laptop screens—have been an unrealized dream until now. This revolutionary technology enables Lenovo to deliver a sleek, bezel-free design while maintaining exceptional video quality, thanks to Visionary.ai's breakthrough in imaging technology.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is the world's first* CUD (camera-under-display) laptop, enhanced with Visionary.ai's image processing technology. This innovation enables a razor-thin bezel housing a 14" 4k 120Hz PureSight Pro OLED display.

Israeli rising star Visionary.ai addresses the challenges of maintaining clarity and sharpness in a camera hidden behind a screen. Its real-time algorithms remove video noise and blur, overcoming hardware limitations.

"Users can now enjoy a sleek, borderless display design while still having clear, noise-free video calls thanks to our collaboration with Visionary.ai to bring AI video enhancement technology to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i," said Nikhil Kuthe, Executive Director, WW Consumer Yoga Business, Lenovo. "Lenovo designed this device to be a creative and collaborative tool and are proud to be able to deliver this innovative new technology to creators around the world."

Yoav Taieb, Visionary.ai CTO, added:

"Delivering sharp imaging with a camera under the display was a challenge that seemed impossible just a few years ago. Our breakthrough in leveraging AI to achieve real-time, stable denoising under challenging conditions has made it a reality."

Key Features of Visionary.ai's Technology:

AI De-noising Technology : Eliminates video noise and improves image clarity, even in challenging conditions such as low light or backlit environments.

: Eliminates video noise and improves image clarity, even in challenging conditions such as low light or backlit environments. Real-Time Performance : Noise reduction and video processing happen instantly, with no noticeable lag, providing smooth, high-quality visuals for video calls, streaming, and other uses.

: Noise reduction and video processing happen instantly, with no noticeable lag, providing smooth, high-quality visuals for video calls, streaming, and other uses. Superior Image Clarity in Any Lighting : Processes raw sensor data to ensure high-quality, low-noise video in any environment, from dimly lit rooms to bright outdoor settings.

: Processes raw sensor data to ensure high-quality, low-noise video in any environment, from dimly lit rooms to bright outdoor settings. Integrated with Intel's Camera Technology: Powered by the Image Processing Unit in the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processor (code named Lunar Lake), Visionary.ai's technology operates efficiently and instantly, ensuring top-tier video quality without draining battery life or requiring cloud-based resources.

A bright future

Lenovo's collaboration with Visionary.ai and Intel represents a major step forward in laptop design and functionality. By achieving the world's first under-display camera, Lenovo is setting a new standard for innovation, combining cutting-edge aesthetics with exceptional performance. This launch brings to the fore the technological capabilities of Visionary.ai in delivering state-of-the-art video enhancement in real-time.

* Based on research conducted by Lenovo in January 2025 of consumer laptops sold by major PC manufacturers shipping >1 million units annually.

