Israeli startup EVR Motors appoints former JLR executive Nick Rogers

News provided by

EVR Motors LTD

24 May, 2023, 09:36 ET

Rogers' appointment propels EVR's global expansion in vehicle electrification across all sectors

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/-- EVR Motors, an Israel-based electric motor innovator specializing in high power-density electric motors, is announcing the addition of Nick Rogers, a renowned global automotive leader, to its board. With a wealth of experience spanning 38 years in executive management and engineering, Rogers has held key positions in top companies within the industry.

Rogers brings a remarkable career history, having served as Executive Director of Product Engineering and Board Member at Jaguar Land Rover, where he played a pivotal role in the development of their cutting-edge models, including the award-winning Jaguar I-PACE, the fully connected Land Rover Defender, and the highly acclaimed fifth-generation Range Rover. Prior to this, Rogers served as Chief Engineer at BMW and Rover Group.

Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors, stated: "Nick's extensive experience with European OEMs, his familiarity with the Indian automotive market, and his diverse engineering background make him an ideal addition to our board as EVR expands its global presence across all segments of vehicle electrification."

EVR Motors has developed a groundbreaking motor topology known as the Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (RFPM) motor, which has received 10 patents in the past year. RFPM enables the production of smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective motors tailored to customer requirements. EVR motors are 30% to 50% smaller and lighter compared to conventional electric motors, resulting in significantly reduced prices. EVR's current product line consists of four families, ranging from 3kW to 200kW, expanding EVR's markets from 2 and 3 wheelers to passenger cars, commercial vehicles and offroad vehicles.

EVR Motors is supported by a group of investors led by Marius Nacht, a prominent figure in serial entrepreneurship, technology companies, and high-tech investments in Israel. Ophir Shoham, former head of the Defense Ministry's R&D Directorate (MAFAT), serves as the company's Chairman, overseeing Nacht's high-tech investments. EVR is currently engaged in a financing round to accelerate market penetration, enhance production capacity, and develop additional motors.

Under the leadership of Opher Doron, who assumed management in 2019, EVR Motors has made significant strides. Doron, previously the manager of IAI's space plant and leader of the IAI team responsible for designing and constructing SpaceIL's Beresheet spacecraft, brings extensive experience in leading complex projects. Additionally, Doron oversaw the development, construction, launch, and operation of IAI's communications and observation satellites for Israeli and international customers.

EVR Motors was co-founded by Eli Rozinsky, the current company President and COO, along with Victor Kislev and Ruslan Shabinski. The company boasts a dedicated team of 40 professionals, including PhDs, engineers, an engine assembly team, and a testing and control group, based in Petah Tikva and India.

Images can be downloaded here.

Media contact:
Amir Ben Artzi
Meirovitch PR, [email protected]

SOURCE EVR Motors LTD

