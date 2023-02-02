Israeli Startup, SpeedSize™, Harnesses AI & Neuroscience to Accelerate Websites by 153%

SpeedSize™ Drives Web Performance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedSize™️ recently conducted a study of their ten largest clients (including Fortune 500 brands) and found that by implementing SpeedSize™ , the average improvement in a website's initial site loading speed (LCP) was 1.54 seconds. Better yet, the visual quality of the images and videos was greatly improved in the process.

Why should eCommerce brands spend millions of dollars on media that their online store presents as pixelated and blurred? They shouldn’t. With SpeedSize™, present visibly identical images and videos up to ~99% smaller using AI-optimization, machine learning and neuroscience.

This AI-optimization technology allows these brands to use large format high-res videos and images with heavy file sizes and recreate them in smaller file sizes than the outdated compressed and blurry images they previously chose in favor of speed.

These statistics represent a 153% acceleration of these websites loading speed, while helping brands stay below the 2.5 second threshold that Google Core Web Vitals assessments rate as excellent. Though some of SpeedSize's clients began with an LCP of over 9 seconds, the average initial loading is now a healthy 2.4 seconds.

Meet SpeedSize™

SpeedSize™ AI-optimizes media with neuroscience technology, making images and videos up to 99% smaller with no visible difference in quality, helping websites load up to 10x faster. In the eCommerce industry, where 1 second of Pagespeed improvement increases conversions by 5.7% on average , this new technology is a huge competitive advantage that leads to increased revenue.

CEO, Sagi Keen , asserted, "We're revolutionizing the outdated media compression model, with a solution that will change the internet, allowing brands to sell their products without any visual limitations, removing wasteful data, making the internet sharper and faster."

Stop Compressing, Start Converting

By Using SpeedSize™ brands convert better. Croma , a Tata Enterprise, one of India's largest retailers increased their online revenue by 204%. iStore , reduced the size of their media by ~92%, while drastically improving their visual quality online. And the list goes on and on.

How it Works

SpeedSize's AI-optimization engine analyzes around 100 different metrics per image, examines what our brain can and cannot perceive in the visible focus of interest. This tech is based on data compiled by neuroscientists, and determines the optimization method for each pixel, customized to each unique visitor. Then it breaks the image apart and removes what the human eye cannot see on a screen, preserving the original quality up to 99% smaller in file size.

For additional information or to book an interview, please contact us at https://speedsize.com/contact

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994991/SpeedSize_Vs_Compression.jpg

