Israeli Tech Startup, Shopper AI, to Announce International Expansion at 2023 National Retail Federation

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopper AI, an Israel-based tech company specializing in shopper behavior recognition, will announce its international expansion and cutting-edge, in-store insights technology, during the National Retail Federation's 2023 "Retail's Big Show," January 15-17 in New York City.

Shopper AI Co-Founder and CEO Lanor Daniel , who established the company with Sivan Friedman Joseph in 2018, said the female-led company, known as Drill in Israel, is bringing online-specific insights tools to offline merchants in a new way.

"With increasing E-commerce growth, brick-and-mortar businesses need to know their shoppers more than ever," Daniel said. "Shopper AI helps brick-and-mortars level-up and situates them to compete against online shopping alternatives. Shopper AI helps brands identify in-store purchasing behaviors and provides analytics and insights to improve the shopper's experience, creating brand loyalists."

Daniel said Shopper AI leverages the dynamic story that happens as shoppers interact with products in stores anonymously through AI via an IP address.

"Knowing how shoppers purchase across channels is not enough," Daniel said. "Understanding abandonment rates and having live shopper insights is crucial to convert shoppers in the new age."

"Retail's Big Show" organized by the National Retail Federation (NRF), serves to unite, guide and provide breakthrough insights to those in the industry. The show spans across three days, offers over 175 sessions, and boasts more than 350 speakers and nearly 1,000 exhibitors. Shopper AI will be located at Booth No. 1760 at NRF each day of the trade show. Booth guests will be invited to enter an iPad raffle and watch product demos for additional raffle tickets.

"If you want growth, know your shopper," Daniel said. "Maximize their shopping carts and watch them purchase again and again."

ABOUT SHOPPER AI

Shopper AI is a behavioral insights tech company that uses state-of-the-art Computer Vision and AI technologies to generate impactful insights for retailers and brands. The company has developed an algorithm that analyzes the shopper's decision-making tree in brick-and-mortar stores. Through use of cameras and powerful AI algorithms, Shopper AI reveals the true story of shopper interactions with products. Visit Shopper AI online at https://shopperai.ai/ and on LinkedIn.

