Israeli Technology And Natural Dead Sea Minerals Collide In New Skincare Company

MIAMI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AYAM Beautycare , the first company to transform Dead Sea minerals into affordable, high quality beauty products, is excited to announce the launch of three product lines designed to make consumers feel beautiful, nourished, and revitalized -- all at a fraction of the cost normally associated with Dead Sea-sourced beauty care products.

AYAM's new products include Shampoos & Conditioners , Body Lotions and Makeup Remover Wipes . All three product lines, developed by AYAM humanely without any testing on animals, include Dead Sea minerals.

The waters of the Dead Sea contain the highest concentrations of essential minerals on Earth. Of the more than 26 minerals found in its waters, an astounding 12 are not found in any other ocean or sea. AYAM Beautycare has set out to use this natural resource to help all women achieve cleaner, brighter, and healthier skin and hair.

All of AYAM's products, from their shampoos to their cult-favorite makeup remover wipes, were created by combining the Dead Sea mineral base with clinically proven, natural ingredients such as: Argan oil, charcoal, and collagen. This powerful fusion of ingredients elevates the effectiveness of these everyday beauty staples. Women have reported benefits including shinier hair, moisturized skin, and clearer pores.

Co-founder of AYAM Beautycare, Gil Benzaquen, says, "We believe that great, natural skincare should be available and accessible to all - so making a product within reach was a priority for us." He adds, "By continuing to keep that price point accessible, we hope to have the highest impact and reach the greatest amount of people around the world."

The launch is already having an impact. An initial collaboration with BoxyCharm, a beauty box subscription service that surprises consumers each month with the best beauty products from popular & chic brands, resulted in more than 11,500 5-star reviews with commitments by both companies for more collaborations later this year. AYAM products were also recently featured in The Box by Fashionista garnering rave reviews . Unsurprisingly, beauty influencers from around the globe have also taken note.

"I'm Israeli so I love using beauty products developed from the Dead Sea," says Amanda Hirsch, host of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "AYAM is just a really great company with amazing products at affordable prices with ingredients that I love and trust. I love it!"

About AYAM Beautycare

AYAM Beautycare is the first company to transform the Dead Sea Minerals into affordable high quality products that make consumers feel beautiful, nourished and revitalized. AYAM products include Dead Sea minerals and are developed humanely and without any testing on animals. AYAM Beautycare is based in Miami, Florida and manufactured in Israel. You can shop AYAM Beautycare directly from their new online store: www.ayambeautycare.com or where other beauty products are sold. Connect with AYAM Beautycare on Facebook or Instagram: @ayam.beautycare.

