Israel's Alternative Lending Market Forecast: Strong Growth with CAGR of 25.3% by 2027

A Robust Growth Trajectory for Israel's Alternative Lending Market

The report forecasts a robust growth outlook for Israel's alternative lending market, highlighting a projected 45.6% annual growth that will see the market reach US$ 2.93 billion in 2023. Further underpinning the sector's vitality is the anticipation of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% over the course of 2023-2027, with the market size expected to burgeon to US$ 7.23 billion by the end of the period. Insightful Segmentation and

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): The in-depth report provides data-critical analysis across more than 75 KPIs, allowing for thorough understanding of end market dynamics both in transaction value and volume.

The databook offers exhaustive segment-wise analysis across diverse dimensions. Vital segments studied include:

End User Segmentation (Business, Consumer)

Finance Models, including P2P Marketplace and Balance Sheet Lending

Payment Instrument Transactions (Cash, Cheques, Debit/Credit Card, E-Money, etc.)

Detailed Loan Type Assessment (B2C and B2B Loans)

Payment Instrument Transactions and Finance Models: The exploration extends to the distinctive correlation between different payment instruments and lending models, delivering a comprehensive breakdown of transaction dynamics involved.

Demographic Insights and Consumer Behavior



The publication contours consumer attitudes and behaviors, offering granular insights that span across various demographics such as age, income, and gender. This vital data pens a narrative on how financial choices differ and reflect in the alternative lending market space.

Economic Indicators and Market Potential: The extensive analysis presented in this report is bolstered by crucial economic indicators including Israel's GDP, population statistics, unemployment rate, and loan default rates, helping gauge the broader economic arena in which the alternative lending market functions.

Strategic Market Opportunities: By examining current patterns and future projections, the report identifies key opportunities within the alternative lending space. Businesses, investors, and industry stakeholders now have at their disposal actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making.



