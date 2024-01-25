Israel's Alternative Lending Market Forecast: Strong Growth with CAGR of 25.3% by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a significant development for financial markets, particularly those interested in innovative lending practices, a comprehensive new research publication has been added to our insightful collection of market reports. The "Israel Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook" presents an extensive array of data and insights that illuminate various facets of the country's burgeoning alternative lending landscape.

A Robust Growth Trajectory for Israel's Alternative Lending Market

The report forecasts a robust growth outlook for Israel's alternative lending market, highlighting a projected 45.6% annual growth that will see the market reach US$ 2.93 billion in 2023. Further underpinning the sector's vitality is the anticipation of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% over the course of 2023-2027, with the market size expected to burgeon to US$ 7.23 billion by the end of the period. Insightful Segmentation and

Comprehensive Coverage

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): The in-depth report provides data-critical analysis across more than 75 KPIs, allowing for thorough understanding of end market dynamics both in transaction value and volume.

Market Size and Segment Analysis

The databook offers exhaustive segment-wise analysis across diverse dimensions. Vital segments studied include:

  • End User Segmentation (Business, Consumer)
  • Finance Models, including P2P Marketplace and Balance Sheet Lending
  • Payment Instrument Transactions (Cash, Cheques, Debit/Credit Card, E-Money, etc.)
  • Detailed Loan Type Assessment (B2C and B2B Loans)

Payment Instrument Transactions and Finance Models: The exploration extends to the distinctive correlation between different payment instruments and lending models, delivering a comprehensive breakdown of transaction dynamics involved.

Demographic Insights and Consumer Behavior

The publication contours consumer attitudes and behaviors, offering granular insights that span across various demographics such as age, income, and gender. This vital data pens a narrative on how financial choices differ and reflect in the alternative lending market space.

Economic Indicators and Market Potential: The extensive analysis presented in this report is bolstered by crucial economic indicators including Israel's GDP, population statistics, unemployment rate, and loan default rates, helping gauge the broader economic arena in which the alternative lending market functions.

Strategic Market Opportunities: By examining current patterns and future projections, the report identifies key opportunities within the alternative lending space. Businesses, investors, and industry stakeholders now have at their disposal actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making.

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 35.5% to Reach $355 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

The "Argentina Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User,...
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Business Report 2023: Market Value will Increase from $241 Million in 2022 to Reach $466.6 Million by 2027

The "Belgium Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By ...
