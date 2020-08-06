Israel's CiiTECH Labs Sponsored 2020 ICRS Cannabis Symposium

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing face-to-face meetings, it has meant the annual International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) symposium was moved online. The 2020 event saw CiiTECH Labs, a new venture from prominent cannabis research company CiiTECH and the Hebrew University, sponsoring the event. The virtual symposium provided a fantastic platform for the new partnership to showcase the brand and its products to key scientists.

For the first time in its thirty-year history, the annual International Cannabinoid Research Society symposium has been forced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eager to continue to connect some of the most significant scientists in the industry, the 2020 conference has been made virtual, with key speakers recording video updates. CiiTECH Labs, a new joint venture between CiiTECH and the Hebrew University, is one of the major sponsors of the virtual symposium.

CiiTECH Labs is the new venture from leading cannabis research company CiiTECH, leading metabolic researcher Dr. Yossi Tam and the tech transfer arm of the Hebrew University. The partnership has been created to explore how medical cannabis can help to target various obesity and metabolic complications.

With the International Cannabinoid Research Society symposium designed to bring industry experts and scientists together to share ideas, it marks a fantastic opportunity for CiiTECH Labs. The ICRS has been in operation since 1970, and in 1992 it was formally incorporated as a scientific research society in 1992. From its initial 50 members, the organisation now enjoys over 650 members from across the globe.

CiiTECH Labs, Dr. Yossi Tam, is currently focusing on the study of how the endocannabinoid system and therapeutic treatments can be used to treat obesity and metabolism. In further synergy with the symposium, Dr. Tam has also just been announced as the president of the ICRS. Dr. Tam will hold this rotating Presidency role with ICRS until next year when the 2021 ICRS Symposium will be held in Jerusalem.

Clifton Flack, CiiTECH Labs CEO and Founder added, "This is a very exciting opportunity for CiiTECH Labs. The International Cannabinoid Research Society symposium is one of the most respected and well-known events within the industry, so we are incredibly honoured to be associated with both the event and the society.

"CiiTECH Labs has been established to explore how specific cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid system and how it can be used to develop more precise CBD therapies for things such as liver disease, obesity and other metabolic disorders. The symposium is for scientists, so sponsoring it provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase CiiTECH Labs and the work that we are completing."

For more information on CiiTECH Labs, visit https://ciitechlabs.co.il/ whilst more information on the ICRS can be found at https://icrs.co/index.html .

