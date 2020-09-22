Israel's innovative technology company SURE Universal Ltd partners with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Firm HBK Department of Projects to launch healthcare solution, HBKiCare

DUBAI, UAE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SURE Universal Ltd, a pioneering developer of IoT (Internet of Things) software for home healthcare, announced today it has partnered with HBK Department of Projects (HBK DOP) to launch a white label smart IoT healthcare solution, HBKiCare, for both the UAE and Middle East regional markets. The partnership is the first joint product launch in the UAE between an Israeli technology company and an Emirati company after the normalization of relationships between Israel and the UAE.

This announcement completes a significant milestone for the promotion of healthcare technology and innovation between the two countries. With COVID-19 driving a huge demand globally for remote healthcare, today's need has never been greater. In 2020 alone, the world has witnessed a spike in hospitalization and deaths in 65 and older adults, along with a 64% rise in telehealth demand driven by patient-doctor social distancing needs (Frost & Sullivan), as well as predicted growth of the global telehealth market from US$ 61 billion today to US$ 560 billion by 2027 (Fortune Business Insights).

HBKiCare is a Universal Remote Healthcare IOT platform and home care kit enabling continuous patient monitoring with maximum flexibility and affordability. The post-COVID-19 patient monitoring solution includes remote measurements of ECG, temperature, pulse, blood oxygen and pressure. The Elderly Care at home solution includes fall detection, activities of daily living (ADL's) and personal location monitoring, which is supported by AI-based insights along with easy voice activated interaction using Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Baidu.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Chairman of HBK DoP said: "In line with the vision of the UAE and it's leaders we realized the importance of adopting technology innovations in key sectors such as health, agriculture, mining, energy, water and telecom, duly supported by our own blockchain technology platforms under HBK GoChain that specializes in the supply chain, e-government, Central Bank Digital Currencies, payments and financial services. HBKiCare is a universal remote healthcare solution made easy that is comprehensive, flexible and secure."

Mr. Ray Stata, Co-founder and Chairman of Sure Universal Ltd said: "We are honored to be part of this historic partnership and the product launch. Remote patient monitoring and home health care are critical imperatives during this time of the global health crisis, and we are proud to contribute our innovative technology to this urgently needed solution." Mr. Stata is also the Co-founder and Chairman of Analog Devices Inc, a world-leading semiconductor company.

Departments of Project Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan (Department of Projects) was founded by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan a member of the ruling family and Chairman to handle project investments and enter into JV partnership with partners presenting viable and interesting projects with sustainability and job creation. His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record of success over the past two decades, across regions and including most segments of business. His leadership style is often described as visionary, innovative and inspirational.

For more information visit www.hbkdop.org

SURE Universal Ltd is a pioneering developer of IoT software for remote healthcare, addressing the critical and growing need for accessible healthcare services worldwide. SURE Universal Care is a complete solution for remote healthcare, including remote medical diagnostics and monitoring. SURE Universal Care platform is based on international standards for IoT and medical care to guarantee device interoperability, data security, and user privacy. SURE Universal works closely with international partners in the US, China, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and other regions. The company was co-founded by seasoned technology entrepreneurs, Mr. Ray Stata and Dr. Viktor Ariel, and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. For more information visit www.sureuniversal.com

