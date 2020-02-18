Israel's Light Vehicle Leasing Market, 2018-2019 & 2020-2023 - Improved Corporate Demand & Increased Consumer Opportunities to Drive Revival of the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Vehicle Leasing Market in Israel, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light Vehicle Leasing Market in Israel, Forecast to 2023 sheds light on the market size across passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and fleet and company car (true fleet) segments.



The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (over the 2018-2023 period).



In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2018.



The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid their pursuit of growth and success.

Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the region's leasing space and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Market Insights

Company car registrations continue to be an important part of total vehicle sales in Israel. Following continuous growth from 2013 to 2017, new registrations experienced a small drop due to the overall market slowdown. In 2018, total leasing penetration dipped due to higher lease rates and the preference for used cars among small business consumers. However, interest in consumer leasing solutions (private lease) has developed robustly since 2013.



Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of mobility challenges that companies face, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Under the current market conditions, businesses are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities.



Mobility is a significant department - starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price - and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up.



Leasing the fleet ensures hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, amongst other benefits. This has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements - New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Market Engineering Measurements - Fleet and Company Car Parc

2. Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

Market Structure

Fleet Segmentation

3. Light Vehicle Leasing Market - Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Total Market for Fleet and Company Cars

Total New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Total New Fleet and Company Car Parc

Total New Company Car Registrations and Parc Analysis by Funding Type

Total New Company Car Registrations

Total Company Car Parc

5. Powertrain Segmentation

Powertrain Segmentation

6. Competitor Market Shares

Operational Leasing

7. Analysis of Total Private Leasing Segment (New Registrations and Parc)

Total Private Leasing - New Registrations

Total Private Leasing - Parc

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

9. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Fleet Vehicle Leasing Program



10. Appendix

List of Exhibits

