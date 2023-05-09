Israel's Mileutis appoints three world-class experts for its Scientific Advisory Board

Three new appointments bring a wealth of experience as the organization continues its commitment to revolutionizing biopharmaceuticals to improve global animal health

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileutis, an Israeli-based biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing how farmers and veterinarians treat a range of diseases, today announced that it has appointed three world-class experts to its Scientific Advisory Board of Directors, which is presided by Jose Iscovich.

The new appointments are Dr. William Baker, Vaughn Kubiak, and Dr. Jean-Paul Prieels. The experts are joining Mileutis as it is preparing for large scale commercialization of its leading products Imilac™ a residue-free intramammary solution for use in the management, treatment, and prevention of bovine mastitis at dry-off. Baker, Kubiak, and Prieels are joining the existing members in the Scientific Advisory Board - Thomas D. Overbay and Kobi Lustgarten.

Dr. William Baker brings 30 years of experience in veterinary medicine R&D, working as a veterinary drug development consultant for Pfizer Animal Health/Zoetis Research and Development. During his time at Pfizer, Dr. Baker was the Regulatory Affairs lead on several animal health development programs that achieved FDA approvals. These included Dectomax antiparasitic for cattle and swine and Draxxin antibiotics for cattle. He also served on the veterinary medicine leadership team of Zoetis.

Vaughn Kubiak has over 40 years of experience in global animal health, primarily focusing on the development, licensure, and maintenance of global veterinary biologics. During his career, he has helped develop and improve conventional and innovative immunological veterinary medicinal products for all major species. Kubiak spent 17 years with Zoetis, holding management positions in Regulatory Affairs, Biologics Process Development, and Biological Analytical Development.

Dr. Jean-Paul Prieels retired from GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals as Senior Vice President of the Vaccines R&D in 2011, after serving as a senior executive at GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals for more than 23 years. During his time there, his responsibilities gradually expanded from leading the extramural R&D team to becoming responsible for vaccine R&D preclinical activities in Rixensart, Belgium. Dr. Prieels was instrumental in the development of several commercially available vaccines that include Rotarix, Cervarix, Synflorix, and Shingrix.

"Mileutis is a knowledge-based company focused on adopting breakthrough solutions to improve animal healthcare for the betterment of humanity," says David Javier Iscovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Mileutis. "Our scientific and management teams have vast experience in biopharmaceutical R&D, animal health, drug development, and clinical trials. The joining of the three industry leaders, who are considered leaders in their respective fields, join the Mileutis Scientific Advisory Board of Directors reaffirms the innovative work the organization is doing."

Mileutis was established in 2004 and is headed by David Javier Iscovich. The R&D effort is being led by Dr. Jose Iscovich, president and co-founder of the company. In October 2020, the company raised $20 million from NovaQuest Capital Management, a first-time investment in the animal health sphere by the North Carolina-based private equity firm.

Mastitis is the most prevalent disease in dairy herds worldwide and the costliest to treat. The Imilac™ novel residue-free peptide developed by Mileutis is the first in a series of patented products targeting the growing concern of antibiotic resistance and overuse of antibiotics in the global dairy industry. Mileutis' leading products are estimated to have a potential annual revenue of more than $1 billion globally.

