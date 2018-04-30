Israel's Police force select Siklu's interference free wireless links to secure the Gay Pride Parade in the City of Jerusalem

FORT LEE, N.J., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu Inc., the global market leader in mmWave solutions, announced today that its radios have been selected by Israel Police as their main wireless fiber solution. These systems were selected for nationwide deployments as well as temporary events for the purpose of backhauling HD video surveillance systems and advanced sensors.

Israel’s Police Securing Public Events with Siklu’s mmWave Solutions

The Israel Police, as police forces all over the world, face a considerable challenge when it comes to deploying a camera array at a city's main centers within a short timeframe. Adding to the difficulties in securing these parades, is the legacy communication infrastructure in the old rock-based, mountainous terrain city of Jerusalem. When a wireless communication option is considered, the challenge of a dense urban environment packed with thousands of interfering Wi-Fi networks, needs to be addressed.

Putting on a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, the holiest city in the world presented an additional challenge - how fast the city's technology partners, MER Group, SMBIT and Siklu would be able to design, supply and install the very small mmWave radios at the strategic locations marked by the security experts.

Operating in the abundant 70GHz band, with 5GHz of continues spectrum, Siklu's radios were not constrained by the costly and time consuming frequency survey associated with legacy wireless solutions. At each location, the Police placed 2 HD cameras and simply deployed the Siklu radios back to back, eliminating the need for traditional multiple powering and switching devices. Simplified deployment was enabled by the Siklu EtherHaul™ radios with their integrated switch and dual PoE out. At each pole and rooftop along the parade route, a single EH-710TX radio was able to power the complete pack of cameras and radios. With these features and capabilities, the whole network was deployed in only 1 day.

On the day of the parade, the event gathered four times the number of people (~20K) attending in recent years, and the Police commanders were more than satisfied with the quality of video streams arriving in real-time to the control rooms. The live, high quality video streams enabled real-time response from the Police to any possible provocations. The cameras also serve as a deterrent, as potentially disruptive groups are aware that they are being filmed

Yoav Ludmer, SMBIT's CEO stated that "for all city events, we should provide adequate safety measures for the huge crowds expected. The Israel Police tested and deployed Siklu's mmWave radios a few months prior to the Gay Pride Parade in another sensitive part of Jerusalem, and the solution proved to be rock solid".

For the first time in Israel, Siklu's mmWave wireless fiber links were deployed in hours to support Police surveillance cameras and sensors. "After experiencing the high-quality video cameras enabled by Siklu's technology and integrated by the MER Group and SMBIT, we challenged them to deliver a complex solution in very little time for a very sensitive temporary event and the result was impressive" said Israel's Police Chief Technology Consultant, Avi Gohar. "Siklu's mmWave technology, carefully tailored for our security networks, was definitely the right call to make. It proved to be a real game changer for us, and indeed for the city".

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Tens of thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

