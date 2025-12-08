Israir Group Concludes the Best Quarter in Its History with a Net Profit of Approximately USD 35 Million, a 75% Increase, and EBITDAR of USD 46 Million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israir Group (TASE: ISRG) has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing record-breaking performance.

Record revenues – approx. USD 258 million, a 55% increase compared to the same quarter last year

– approx. USD 258 million, a 55% increase compared to the same quarter last year Record gross profit – approx. USD 54 million, a 53% increase

– approx. USD 54 million, a 53% increase Record operating profit – approx. USD 36 million, a 56% increase

– approx. USD 36 million, a 56% increase Record EBITDAR – approx. USD 45.7 million, a 46% increase

– approx. USD 45.7 million, a 46% increase A record number of passengers – 807,000 in the quarter, compared to 566,000 in the same quarter last year (a 43% increase). In the first nine months, the company flew 1.63 million passengers, and the annual rate of international passenger traffic exceeds 2 million

– 807,000 in the quarter, compared to 566,000 in the same quarter last year (a 43% increase). In the first nine months, the company flew 1.63 million passengers, and the annual rate of international passenger traffic exceeds 2 million Market share at Ben Gurion Airport – 13.8%

– 13.8% During August, the company operated approx. 21 aircraft, and throughout the quarter, an average of 18 aircraft, compared to 12 in the same quarter last year

Next month, the company will repay convertible bonds issued to the Ministry of Finance during the COVID-19 (Omicron) period, totaling approx. USD 9.5 million

Highlights for the first nine months of 2025:

Revenues – USD 531.4 million, a 66% increase year over year

– USD 531.4 million, a 66% increase year over year Passenger traffic – 1.63 million passengers, a 56% increase

– 1.63 million passengers, a 56% increase Cash flow from operating activities – USD 58 million, a 40% increase

activities – USD 58 million, a 40% increase EBITDAR – USD 58 million, compared to USD 46.2 million in the same period last year

– USD 58 million, compared to USD 46.2 million in the same period last year Ancillary product sales rose significantly by approx. USD 22 million, reaching USD 46.3 million compared to USD 23.9 million last year.

rose significantly by approx. USD 22 million, reaching USD 46.3 million compared to USD 23.9 million last year. The company demonstrated record operational efficiency – 2,870 flights operated with 547 employees, including 68 pilots, compared to 1,990 flights with 479 employees (59 pilots) last year

– 2,870 flights operated with 547 employees, including 68 pilots, compared to 1,990 flights with 479 employees (59 pilots) last year Approx. 38% of the group's revenue during the reporting period came from tourism products and additional services.

Israir commented:

"Israir's employees and management present exceptional results for the third quarter. The decision to expand the fleet and increase seat capacity ahead of the summer and holiday flight schedule proved successful. The company operated around 21 aircraft on peak days, while achieving high operational efficiency and full commitment from all employees. These actions enabled quick responses to business changes and contributed to fully meeting third-quarter targets.

These results, combined with the significant growth in passenger traffic over the past two years – from one million to over two million international passengers at Ben Gurion Airport (projected for year-end 2025) – have exposed Israir to new target audiences and additional market segments, strengthening its position as a leading Israeli airline.

During 2025, Israir purchased two aircraft, and intends to continue investing in its fleet, in advanced technologies, and in customer service. The company is currently exploring an investment in two wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft."

Contact:

Lee Marie Dadon

[email protected]

SOURCE Israir Group