ISS and DEPCOM Power Sponsor 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event on April 24th in Asheville, NC

Attendees at this event will also learn detailed specifics and information regarding 4GW of Premier Solar Farm projects that we are offering for sale at this event. Attendees will be granted access to some of the highest return Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects in the industry during this one-time, one-day event in Asheville. Serious buyers seeking up to 4GW of deals now plus a yearly pipeline of 500MW-5GW to satisfy their renewable energy needs should certainly attend this event. Preferred access to ISS's projects and preferred pricing will be granted only to attendees of this event.

4GW of Crown Jewel Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects for Sale (20MW-250MW Size Projects)

1.3GW at "Shovel Ready" Status with the Remaining 2.7GW Shovel Ready in 6-12 months

One-Day Solar Farm Showcase Event – Learn How ISS and DEPCOM Develop and Build Projects

Crowne Plaza Resort – Tuesday, April 24, 2018 – 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event – One Day Only

– 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event – One Day Only Come Meet ISS and DEPCOM Power – View 4GW of Premier Solar Farms for Sale

These Projects Afford Buyers Lower EPC costs

Above Average Purchase Power Agreements (PPA's) rates and terms

Above Average Internal Rate of Returns (IRR's)

Clients Attending and Purchasing Projects Are Granted Access to ISS's 15GW Yearly Pipeline

Custom Tailored Portfolios Like These Offer Higher Returns, Lower Risk for the Buyer

Renewable energy investors, family offices, private or public funds alike should attend this one-day 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event to better understand why investors and funds are flocking to Solar Farm assets for long term, above average returns. The approximate returns on the projects being offered for sale at this event are 13%. ISS's Sales/Finance Team will explain project returns during the event on a project by state and market type basis during presentations on all of the 4GW's of projects being offered for sale during the one-day sales event.

This One-Day Sales Event is by Invitation only so please call or contact ISS today to RSVP, see below

Patrick King, VP of Sales (404) 441-9876 Pat.King@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

Wendy Rewerts,

Event Coordinator (618) 420-1984 Wendy.Rewerts@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED.*

