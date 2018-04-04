ISS and DEPCOM Power Sponsor 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event on April 24th in Asheville, NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) is ranked as the #1 Developer of Large Scale Utility Grade Solar Farms in the US. ISS's strategic EPC partner DEPCOM Power is also considered in the solar industry to be the best at constructing large 20MW-250MW projects like the ones we engineer, design and build. ISS and DEPCOM are sponsoring a one-day 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event in Asheville, NC, on April 24, 2018, at the Crowne Plaza Resort. Attendees will have a chance to see how ISS develops the best projects in the US and why DEPCOM Power is the highest quality, most professional and most cost-effective EPC in the US. Both companies will give attendees at this one-day event a deep insight into the development and construction of Large Scale Solar Farms and why both ISS and DEPCOM Power can fill just about any client's needs for GW's of Utility Scale Solar Farms per year in 2018 and beyond.
Attendees at this event will also learn detailed specifics and information regarding 4GW of Premier Solar Farm projects that we are offering for sale at this event. Attendees will be granted access to some of the highest return Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects in the industry during this one-time, one-day event in Asheville. Serious buyers seeking up to 4GW of deals now plus a yearly pipeline of 500MW-5GW to satisfy their renewable energy needs should certainly attend this event. Preferred access to ISS's projects and preferred pricing will be granted only to attendees of this event.
- 4GW of Crown Jewel Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects for Sale (20MW-250MW Size Projects)
- 1.3GW at "Shovel Ready" Status with the Remaining 2.7GW Shovel Ready in 6-12 months
- One-Day Solar Farm Showcase Event – Learn How ISS and DEPCOM Develop and Build Projects
- Crowne Plaza Resort – Tuesday, April 24, 2018 – 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event – One Day Only
- Come Meet ISS and DEPCOM Power – View 4GW of Premier Solar Farms for Sale
- These Projects Afford Buyers Lower EPC costs
- Above Average Purchase Power Agreements (PPA's) rates and terms
- Above Average Internal Rate of Returns (IRR's)
- Clients Attending and Purchasing Projects Are Granted Access to ISS's 15GW Yearly Pipeline
- Custom Tailored Portfolios Like These Offer Higher Returns, Lower Risk for the Buyer
Renewable energy investors, family offices, private or public funds alike should attend this one-day 4GW Solar Farm Sales Event to better understand why investors and funds are flocking to Solar Farm assets for long term, above average returns. The approximate returns on the projects being offered for sale at this event are 13%. ISS's Sales/Finance Team will explain project returns during the event on a project by state and market type basis during presentations on all of the 4GW's of projects being offered for sale during the one-day sales event.
This One-Day Sales Event is by Invitation only so please call or contact ISS today to RSVP, see below
Patrick King, VP of Sales (404) 441-9876 Pat.King@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com
Wendy Rewerts,
Event Coordinator (618) 420-1984 Wendy.Rewerts@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com
*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED.*
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iss-and-depcom-power-sponsor-4gw-solar-farm-sales-event-on-april-24th-in-asheville-nc-300624666.html
SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC
Share this article