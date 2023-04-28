ISS Collaboration - Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH joined the pursuit of "Reaching for the Stars"

MSIDA, Malta, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the celebrations for the MALETH project took place with a special keynote presentation from Dr. James Green, NASA's Former Chief Scientist. From Singleron, Dr. Samuel Kerr joined to present the yeast research studies aboard the International Space Station.

The MALETH Project, which was led by Professor Joseph Borg from the University of Malta brought internationally excelling scientists together to analyze samples of human skin tissue and yeast cells that were sent into space to understand how the conditions of the harsh environment in space and at the International Space Station ISS affected the samples.

Professor Borg commented: "This international collaboration, to which Singleron contributed with their expertise on single cell analysis, is opening the window into profiling the microbiome in the context of space and the microgravity environment. Collectively, we are improving precision medicine and overall research in life and health sciences. Looking forward to more exciting projects that allow us to look and even reach the stars yet with feet on the ground to deliver applied science where it matters most."

This is where the scientist, who feels at home in space, speaks our mind: "Enhancing health and quality of life is our mission at Singleron! We were very proud to join this project and thankful for the opportunity!", concludes Dr. Bruno Monschau, GM at Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH.

About Singleron:

Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single cell analysis. Singleron's sample services offer expert execution and generation of high-quality results for academia, clinics, and biotech.

The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 2,000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

