ISS Contract Win

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) awarded a $7.5M National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Services (NESDIS) contract for the Earth Observation Requirement Evaluation Service and Analysis Task Order with the Office of Systems Architecture & Advanced Planning (OSAAP) Portfolio Analysis Team (PAT)

Integrated Systems Solutions Steve James

ISS has been awarded a four (4) year $7.5 million contract from the Department of Commerce's NOAA to support the NESDIS OSAAP PAT with a wide-array of Professional and Technical Services, advancing the team's technology and analysis techniques to inform NOAA's observing system portfolio management decisions. This new work supplements ISS' other contracts to help NOAA collect, manage, and enhance the Agency's observing requirements, observing system inventory, system capabilities, and systems life cycle cost information.

NOAA awarded the contract to ISS on 10 June 2022 using their Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (ProTech) Satellite Domain indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle. With this award, the Company will support EORES application development and integration of NESDIS product and requirement data sets with NOAA Value Tree Information Analysis and EORES resources for analysis, assessment, and planning purposes.

Steve James, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Integrated Systems Solutions, said in a statement that, "ISS has supported NOAA/NESDIS for thirteen years and we are very proud of our contribution to the NESDIS mission success during this time."

About ISS

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is a service disabled, veteran-owned business (SDVOSB) and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) that provides high-value, ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI ML-3 professional services in program management, systems engineering, communications and outreach, IT services, requirements management, and technical services. Bringing a fresh approach to federal requirements, our highly experienced ISS team is creating a collaborative evolution of new ideas and problem-solving methodologies for meeting the most challenging worldwide mission requirements with integrity, reliability, and commitment.

Contact: Steve James

Telephone: (703) 216-0144

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.issmgmt.com

SOURCE Integrated Systems Solutions