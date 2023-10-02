ISS EDUrecruit® International Job Fairs Are Back

Job-seeking K-12 educators can meet with international schools around the globe that are hiring at an upcoming job fair.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 10 years, there has been a 52% increase in international schools around the globe, reaching over 6.5 million students each year. With this drastic increase in schools, there has also been a significant increase in the need for teachers. Teacher job fairs remain one of the best ways to network and discover new teaching opportunities.

International Schools Services (ISS) is offering six new opportunities to connect directly with school staff and school recruiters from international schools around the globe. Through both in-person and virtual job fairs, educators looking for new opportunities will be able to network with other international education professionals, interview directly with school recruiters for active, open positions, and gain access to several professional development workshops run by experts in the field.

Candace Roundtree, a previous ISS job fair attendee, states, "There's a great variety of schools to choose from and a great mix of teaching and leadership positions as well."

The first fair is right around the corner, beginning October 23, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. This in-person event will connect applicants with schools such as Shekou International School, Yangon International School, and many more. ISS is also offering in-person events in Atlanta (December 8-9, 2023) and New York City (February 8 - 11, 2024). These are unique chances to gain valuable face-to-face time with school recruiters and set yourself apart from the crowd.

In addition to the in-person job fairs, ISS will be hosting three virtual fairs spanning from November 2023 to March 2024. iFairs® are the perfect opportunity to access all of the benefits of ISS EDUrecruit® International Job Fairs without the need to travel away from the comforts of home.

ISS EDUrecruit® International Job Fairs are a great opportunity for educators interested in teaching internationally to connect directly with school recruiters. Interested attendees can attend all job fairs for free as part of a $75 annual ISS EDUrecruit® membership. For a full listing of ISS job fairs, please visit eduplatform.iss.edu/s/edu-recruit/ifairs.

About International Schools Services (ISS)

International Schools Services (ISS) works with more than 1,200 international schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support. Since its inception in 1955, ISS has promoted innovative best practices. Core services include starting and operating student-centered, future-oriented schools; recruiting world-class educators and leaders; providing cutting-edge professional learning opportunities; sourcing essential school supplies; administering school foundations; and encouraging more diverse leadership in international schools. As a nonprofit organization with offices in Princeton, NJ USA and Shenzhen, China and staff located across the globe, ISS invites all to join in making a world of difference. For more information, visit ISS.edu 

