ISS National Lab Marks Record Year for Space-Based Scientific Results

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory achieved a record-breaking year of scientific output last year, reflecting the growing impact of space-based research on both the scientific community and commercial innovation. Results from ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations span biomedical research, advanced materials, Earth observation, and space-tested technologies, with findings enabled by the unique conditions of microgravity.

In fiscal year 2025 (October 1, 2024-September 30, 2025), researchers published 76 peer-reviewed articles related to ISS National Lab–sponsored research, an increase from last year's record of 51 and the highest annual total to date. Fifteen of these publications appeared in top-tier scientific journals, underscoring the significance of the findings and their relevance to national and scientific priorities. With these additions, the cumulative total of peer-reviewed publications associated with ISS National Lab-sponsored research has reached nearly 630.

Together with a record number of patents and research-enabled products in a single fiscal year, these results highlight the ISS National Lab's role as a catalyst for high-impact research and technology development in low Earth orbit (LEO). Several of the year's most notable findings were featured in Upward , the official magazine of the ISS National Lab, which reports on results from ISS National Lab-sponsored research and how findings impact people on Earth. Results from investigations highlighted below represent a cross-section of the most transformative scientific discoveries over the past year.

Top ISS National Lab-Related Scientific Results Highlighted in 2025:

ISS research informs development of injectable cancer therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new injectable form of a cancer therapy from Merck & Co. that combines the active ingredient in Keytruda® with an enzyme to treat a range of solid tumors. ISS-based research by Merck published in 2019 examined how microgravity enables the formation of highly uniform protein crystals. The research helped to improve drug formulation and enable the development of an injection to deliver the drug rather than lengthy intravenous infusions.

Space-grown tumors support personalized cancer research

Researchers from Encapsulate, a Connecticut-based startup, used microgravity to grow three-dimensional tumors that more closely resemble human cancers, supporting the development of tumor-on-a-chip tools for personalized cancer research. The company was granted a patent for its tumor-on-a-chip system and filed a second patent for a method to predict the metastatic potential of a patient's cancer. Encapsulate also received additional funding from NASA, supporting efforts to translate the research toward clinical use.

Cancer cells grown in space reveal new therapeutic targets

Massachusetts-based startup MicroQuin identified microgravity-induced changes in cancer cell signaling critical to cancer cell survival. Based on this new knowledge, the company developed a small molecule therapeutic that targets cancer cells and does not harm healthy cells. Testing revealed that the therapeutic worked for all types of cancer.

New research advances treatment for macular degeneration

California-based Oculogenex, used microgravity to study intermediate age-related macular degeneration, which affects nearly 20 million Americans. The outcomes exceeded expectations, demonstrating both prevention of retinal damage and notable improvement in retinal cell function. These findings inform next steps toward clinical trials and an upcoming scientific publication.

Brain organoids grow faster in microgravity

Axonis Therapeutics, another Massachusetts-based startup, reported that brain organoids grown on the ISS self-assembled in a matter of days and with greater uniformity than comparable cultures on Earth, which may take months to self-assemble. These results enable faster testing of novel gene therapies for neurological diseases.

In-space refueling technology reaches operational milestone

Colorado-based startup Orbit Fab began delivering hydrazine fuel to satellites in geosynchronous orbit and signed a contract with the U.S. Space Force to provide in-orbit refueling services. The company was also granted a patent for a system to transfer and store fuel or propellants in space, supporting satellite servicing and in-space logistics.

Cosmic-ray measurements revise theories of lithium origins

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer team published measurements showing that certain lithium atoms in cosmic rays are produced through collisions with interstellar matter rather than originating from the Big Bang, refining models of cosmic-ray formation.

Genes in Space™ advances the future space workforce

The Genes in Space™ program, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, provides students with hands-on experience designing space-based genetics experiments and research tools, helping to build skills in biology, engineering, and data analysis relevant to research in LEO.

"Results from ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations over the past year reflect the value of leveraging the unique environment of space to conduct high-impact research that cannot be replicated on Earth," said ISS National Lab Chief Scientific Officer Michael Roberts. "These efforts advance our understanding of fundamental science and drive innovations that address practical challenges across healthcare, technology development, and beyond. As we look to the future, the ISS National Lab is excited to build on these results that are influencing our planet while enabling a robust economy in low Earth orbit."

