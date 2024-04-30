ISS recommends for majority of Norfolk Southern board nominees

Endorses Alan Shaw's leadership and reflects support for company's strategy

Recommendation against Jim Barber makes clear that management change is unwarranted

Recommendation overlooks the significant expertise and valuable skill sets of nominees Amy Miles, Mary Kathryn "Heidi" Heitkamp, Thomas Kelleher, Jennifer Scanlon, and John Thompson

Norfolk Southern urges shareholders to vote "FOR" ONLY Norfolk Southern's 13 highly qualified nominees on the WHITE proxy card today

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Tuesday announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended shareholders support a majority of its director nominees, reflecting a clear endorsement of the company's management and strategy. This comes ahead of the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 9, 2024:

ISS's recommendation in favor of a majority of our director nominees underscores the strength and effectiveness of our board, and the ongoing and effective execution of the company's strategy. Specifically, ISS acknowledges that, "[t]he prevailing strategy appears to be logical, particularly when considered alongside evolving views on rail service..."1

Under Alan's leadership, Norfolk Southern is accelerating a strategy that balances service, productivity, and growth, with safety at its core, and will deliver top-tier revenue and earnings growth with industry-competitive margins. At this critical point in Norfolk Southern's transformation, replacing members of our board with Ancora's inferior nominees would impede this progress, introduce significant risk, and ultimately destroy long-term shareholder value.

ISS's recommendation against Jim Barber is a clear indication that a change in management is not warranted, and further, adding him to the board may create an unfavorable dynamic in the boardroom that would impede the Company's progress and momentum.

All of Norfolk Southern's director nominees collectively add a wealth of highly relevant experience in the railway and transportation sectors, and important operations, safety, sustainability, risk management, and government regulation expertise. Our highly engaged board is fit-for-purpose to oversee the execution of Norfolk Southern's balanced strategy, enhance safety and operational performance, and drive smart and sustainable long-term growth for our shareholders.

While ISS has recognized the strengths of our crisis-tested CEO Alan Shaw, along with independent directors John Huffard, Claude Mongeau, Richard Anderson, Philip Davidson, Francesca DeBiase, Marcela Donadio, and Christopher Jones – we disagree with ISS's recommendation as it relates to certain members of Ancora's slate.

The ISS recommendation relating to Ancora's nominees jeopardizes the election of Norfolk Southern's board candidates who are critical to the effective oversight of the company, including Amy Miles, Heidi Heitkamp, Thomas Kelleher, Jennifer Scanlon, and John Thompson. Specifically, our company and shareholders could be deprived of necessary expertise from:

Amy Miles (Board Chair)

Extensive governance experience and successful track record as a corporate executive and director of multiple large public companies Valuable experience driving operational efficiencies, investing in customer experience-related infrastructure, marketing, and expanding organizational capabilities Led efforts to enhance shareholder engagement, board composition, and oversight of management



Heidi Heitkamp

Significant public sector experience as a United States Senator, state Attorney General, and rail safety advocate Strong relationships across the safety, rail, and agriculture industries, including key Norfolk Southern customers



Thomas Kelleher (Finance and Risk Management Committee Chair)

Extensive experience as a senior executive of several global financial institutions, uniquely positioning him to advise Norfolk Southern on governance, financial, strategic planning, and risk management matters Successfully navigated Morgan Stanley through the global financial crisis and other industry challenges



Jennifer Scanlon (Governance and Nominating Committee Chair)

Significant executive and board experience in the product safety testing and manufacturing industries; CEO of a safety focused company, she brings important expertise with respect to safety and governance matters Provides valuable insights into safety, strategic planning, IT, governance, operations, environmental, and transportation matters



John Thompson (Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee Chair)

Over a decade of public company board experience, serving on several committees overseeing audit, compensation and governance matters Valuable insights into governmental and stakeholder relations, strategic planning, compensation, marketing, and IT



We strongly urge all Norfolk Southern shareholders to protect the value of their investment and support our momentum towards a more productive, resilient, and efficient railroad by voting in favor of only our 13 highly qualified, independent director nominees.

Your Vote is Important

Norfolk Southern believes all of its 13 nominees are uniquely qualified to oversee the company's strategy, drive long-term shareholder value, and hold management accountable. Norfolk Southern strongly urges shareholders to protect their investment by VOTING the WHITE proxy card "FOR" ONLY Norfolk Southern's 13 nominees.

Please simply DISCARD any Blue proxy card you may receive from Ancora. If you inadvertently voted using a Blue proxy card, you may cancel that vote simply by voting again TODAY using the company's WHITE proxy card. Only your latest-dated vote will count!

1 Permission to use quotations was neither sought nor obtained.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation