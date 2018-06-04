ISS Recommends Stockholders Vote on the BLUE Proxy Card FOR Election of Clifford Press and Alfred V. Tobia Jr. to Acacia Research Board

ISS and Glass Lewis made clear that stockholders should NOT vote on the Company's white proxy card.

ISS, in recommending for both Sidus nominees , concluded that stockholders should vote on the BLUE proxy card, saying1:

"… the dissidents have presented a compelling case that change is warranted . As such, votes FOR dissident nominees Press and Tobia are recommended on the dissidents' ( BLUE ) card."

As such, on the dissidents' ( ) card." "Though the company has offered to add dissident nominee Tobia to the board, in light of the magnitude of the company's strategic shift, along with the severity of governance concerns and the experience gap on the board, one new director will likely not be sufficient to drive change …"

…" "Moreover, as a compliment to Tobia, who will impart the perspective of a significant outside shareholder, Press has prior experience as a dissident designee. This may prove useful in breaking the CEO impasse, which should be the immediate priority."

With regard to Acacia's significant underperformance, ISS noted:

"[I]t is nonetheless concerning that the company underperformed peers by nearly 20 percent over the one-year period ended on the unaffected date (by 12.5 percent when the analysis is extended through May 31, 2018)…"

Referencing the Company's concerning compensation schemes, ISS said:

"The company provides limited transparency into the profits interest unit program, which is particularly concerning given the units do not require the achievement of pre-set performance conditions and have already vested."

When analyzing Acacia's Board composition and lack of independence, ISS noted:

" [R]efreshment over the past two years has appeared reactionary, rather than targeted specifically at complementing or supporting a revised long-term strategy that was clearly communicated to the market."

rather than targeted specifically at complementing or supporting a revised long-term strategy that was clearly communicated to the market." "[T]he recent director appointments do not inspire confidence in the board's ability to execute on the revised business model."

in the board's ability to execute on the revised business model." "There are also concerns about the independence of new directors (which runs counter to the need for unassailable independence in evaluating the merits of a dramatic repositioning), and the refreshment did not sufficiently address the board's lack of early-stage technology investment experience."

ISS sharply criticizes Acacia's irregular executive structure, saying:

"This arrangement, which obfuscates the chain of command and demonstrates a lack of effective succession planning, is consistent with the general tone of the company's corporate governance, which appears to be more reactionary than proactive, and which appears to be out of touch with the concerns of shareholders."

Glass Lewis previously said:

"On balance, then, we find the shareholder value narrative tilts rather clearly toward the perspectives offered by Sidus and BLR , while the employed tactics of Acacia management demonstrate what we consider to be misleading benchmarking and a peak-to-trough methodology seemingly designed to obfuscate a traditional, straightforward understanding of contemporaneous performance across established time frames."

, while the employed tactics of Acacia management demonstrate what we consider to be misleading benchmarking and a peak-to-trough methodology seemingly designed to obfuscate a traditional, straightforward understanding of contemporaneous performance across established time frames." "[I]t appears the current board is prepared to compensate Mr. Graziadio -- both with cash and through the use of fairly large equity grants and continued participation in a dubiously structured profit sharing plan -- as though he is Acacia's CEO, while also problematically abdicating Mr. Graziadio of any codified responsibility to clearly assume the obligations of that still-vacant position."

Alfred V. Tobia Jr., Co-Founder and Managing Member of Sidus Investment Management, said, "We are pleased that both leading proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, have supported our call for change at Acacia and especially that ISS recommended stockholders vote on the BLUE proxy card for the election of our full slate – Clifford Press and me – to the Board. After Acacia's unilateral appointment of four directors – two of which were named to the Board just four days after the Company invited Sidus' nominees to interview with the Nominating and Governance Committee – it is finally time for stockholders to be heard and for them to elect representatives of their choosing.

"Acacia's stockholders have suffered years of severe underperformance and abysmal corporate governance practices, and incumbent directors G. Louis Graziadio III and Frank Walsh III must be held accountable for their role in destroying stockholder value and as the architects of the Company's misaligned compensation schemes. The removal of these two incumbents, and the election of truly independent directors who have the best interests of all stockholders at heart, is imperative. We are committed to driving necessary change at Acacia and ensuring that stockholders' interests remain paramount in the boardroom. Acacia stockholders deserve a Board that is free of conflict and focused on proper governance, management accountability, selecting the right leader for Acacia as its new CEO, and driving value through the execution of a coherent strategy clearly articulated to its stockholders. We are committed to electing our full slate and are hopeful stockholders will support our case for change at the upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting."

Given this clear support for change from leading proxy advisory firms, as well as the fact that the Annual Meeting will occur in a mere 10 days, Sidus cautions Acacia once again to refrain from making any improper investments or taking any major corporate actions until stockholders have had the opportunity to elect directors of their choosing, and until those directors are seated on the Board.

Stockholders have a crucial opportunity to start the recovery at Acacia by removing directors with track records of self-dealing and value destruction - Executive Chairman Louis Graziadio and Strategic Committee Chairman Frank Walsh - and sending a powerful message to legacy incumbent directors that their pattern of failure will no longer be tolerated.

Sidus' two highly-qualified independent nominees, Clifford Press and Alfred V. Tobia Jr., have demonstrated records of success in achieving positive change for stockholders and will help restore Acacia to the basic governance structures required at a public company listed on a major exchange in the United States.

1 Permission to quote from the ISS and Glass Lewis reports was neither sought nor obtained. Emphases added.

