ISSA-LA's 13th Annual Security Summit: Igniting Cybersecurity Excellence in SoCal

News provided by

ISSA-LA

29 Jun, 2023, 14:20 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISSA-LA's 13th Annual Information Security Summit will take place on October 5, 2023, at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California during the National Cyber Awareness Month of October. ISSA Summit XIII brings together world-class leaders and award recipients from various sectors including intelligence, law enforcement, corporate, legal, security, technology, and cyber. Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President and founder of the Women in Security Forum, will deliver the welcome remarks, setting the event's tone.

Get ready for the power-packed ISSA-LA Summit XIII with world-class keynotes, dynamic sessions, and a stellar lineup of 30+ high-caliber speakers from intelligence, regulatory, academic, law enforcement, corporate, legal, and cyber sectors. This premiere SoCal event is a must-attend for information security professionals.
Honoring Exceptional Cybersecurity Leaders:

  • Former federal prosecutor at U.S. Attorney's Office, Wendy Wu, will receive the ISSA-LA Privacy Award for her contributions in prosecuting the operator of a notorious "revenge porn" website, featured in the Netflix documentary "The Most Hated Man on the Internet."
  • Microsoft's Deputy CISO, Aanchal Gupta, will receive the ISSA-LA Security Award for her expertise and dedication in cybersecurity that make her a true trailblazer, inspiring and motivating professionals in the field. Her leadership and commitment to excellence continue to drive the cybersecurity community forward.

The event begins with an opening keynote delivered by Wendy Wu, followed by an engaging fireside chat featuring ISSA-LA Executive Director Adriana Sanford, Dual LL.M., J.D., and Aanchal Gupta. Sanford is an award-winning global threats expert, privacy lawyer with multiple law degrees, and an international TV commentator.

The impressive lineup of speakers features Arlene Yetnikoff, CISO of Caltech, Larry Lidz, CX Cloud CISO at CISCO, Joe Pochron, Managing Director at EY, Marc Coopwood, a retired Assistant Chief of Police from the City of Beverly Hills, Stacy Paetz, an award-winning international TV personality, IANS Faculty Aaron Turner, and more! The closing sessions include David Spark's CISO series followed by the dynamic duo of Ira Winkler, the former Chief Security Architect at Walmart and renowned author of "You Can Stop Stupid," and Dr. Chenxi Wang, founder of Rain Capital.

In addition, the exclusive CISO Forum on October 4 brings renowned speakers such as Sanford S. Williams, Deputy Managing Director of the FCC, Trina Ford, SVP & CISO at AEG Worldwide, and Bennet Kelley, Founder of the Internet Law Center.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Vendor Director Adriana Mendieta or Program Director Esfandiar Behrouz.

Registration, visit https://summit.issala.org

ISSA-LA, the founding chapter of the global Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), is a finalist for the ISSA Chapter of the Year Award, recognizing its exceptional contributions to information security.

Secure SoCal: SURF, SAND, and SECURITY! 

SOURCE ISSA-LA

