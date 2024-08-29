ISSA Launches Job Guarantee for Pathway Health & Wellness Coach Certification Graduates

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) today announced a groundbreaking job guarantee for graduates of its Pathway Health & Wellness Coach Certification Program. This initiative underscores ISSA's commitment to empowering the next generation of health and wellness coaches.

The Pathway program is an exclusive 3-month interactive online health coach training accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Graduates emerge with advanced coaching communication and behavior change skills, equipped to make a meaningful impact in the health and wellness industry. They are also eligible to apply for the NBHWC Certifying Board Examination to earn the prestigious National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) credential.

Under this new job guarantee, ISSA will refund the full tuition to eligible Pathway graduates who meet specific criteria but are unable to secure employment within six months of completing their board certification. To qualify, students must:

Certify through the HCI Pathway Program and pass the NBHWC Board Exam within one year of graduation

Fulfill all tuition payments

Meet the minimum requirements for coaching employment in the United States

Interview with at least three health and wellness organizations within six months of board certification

Brooke Jeffries, MS, CN, NBC-HWC and Associate Director of the Pathway program, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: "Our Pathway program consistently produces highly skilled, board-certified health coaches who are highly sought after in the wellness industry. Our job guarantee reflects our unwavering confidence in the quality of our program and the success of our graduates."

About Brooke Jeffries

Brooke Jeffries is the Program Director and Lead Instructor for the Health Coach Institute Pathway Program powered by ISSA. With a Master's degree in Nutrition and credentials as a Certified Nutritionist, Brooke is also a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach. Since 2022, she has served as an Expert Advisor on the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) Program Approval Council, playing a pivotal role in upholding the rigorous standards of the health and wellness coaching training programs. Additionally, Brooke contributes her expertise as an Advisory Board Member for the Health & Wellness Coaching Certificate Program at UC San Diego Extended Studies, further influencing the future of the industry.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers 50+ fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Nutrition, and more. Since 1988, ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

Media Contact:

Tami Nealy

6024635727

[email protected]

SOURCE International Sports Sciences Association