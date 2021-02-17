Issa PR Launches The "Future of Luxury" Symposium

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury global strategy and marketing agency, Issa PR will launch The "Future of Luxury" symposium in London and New York City in March 2021. The new annual symposium will feature leaders from some of the world's top luxury brands and media companies to discuss today's evolving landscape and the future of the industry. Moderated by founder and CEO of Issa PR, Viet N'Guyen, who has lectured at New York University's School of Business, Stern on "The Intersection of Luxury & Philanthropy" - the symposium will explore key themes and critical needs within the industry from the importance of philanthropy and CSR, diversity and inclusion in news and society, and future forecasts for 2021.

A cadre of confirmed panelists include:

London:

Wednesday, March 24th

Alice Temperley - Award-Winning British Icon & Fashion Designer

- Award-Winning British Icon & Fashion Designer Bob Workman - SVP for WMX, Warner Music Group's Strategic Partnerships Division

- SVP for WMX, Warner Music Group's Strategic Partnerships Division Shelley Bishton - Head of Creative Diversity, News UK

- Head of Creative Diversity, News UK Tyler Lewis - Director of Leading Global Neuroscience Firm, Neuro-Insight

New York

Wednesday, March 31st

Annastasia Seebohm - Global CEO Quintessentially

- Global CEO Quintessentially Edward Barsamian - Former US Vogue Style Editor, New York Times Jewelry Market Editor and Head of Editorial for Victoria Beckham

- Former US Vogue Style Editor, New York Times Jewelry Market Editor and Head of Editorial for Emerson Barth - MD, Quantum Projects (formerly Senior Manager of IMG Models)

- MD, Quantum Projects (formerly Senior Manager of IMG Models) Pranav Yadav - CEO of Neuro-Insight

The "Future of Luxury" will highlight new trends and insights, the evolution of the industry and impact of 2020 on business. With experts from Neuro-Insight - who advise companies including Google, Facebook and Diageo - on both panels, the symposium will highlight the importance of understanding the subconscious in how we process information and its influence in decision-making. The focus on behavioral science will provide a deeper understanding on how to connect with consumers and how this impacts the future of brands. Award-winning agency, Issa PR launches the symposium with global experience representing, and collaborating with some of the biggest companies in the world, including Vogue Italia, Fendi, Absolut, Davidoff Cool Water and The United Nations. The exclusive thought-leadership event will be an annual symposium, which will take place in London and New York.

"At Issa PR, we are passionate about driving change through new and progressive ways of thinking to inspire brands and leaders to connect with consumers in a powerful, authentic way. Anchored in science, purpose and heart, we are honored to launch the 'Future of Luxury' symposium with the world's leading innovators and changemakers. We hope to harness thoughtful dialogue and create impactful change through our discussions and blueprint for the future," said Viet N'Guyen, founder and CEO of Issa PR.

Other panelists commented:

Alice Temperley | Founder & Creative Director | Temperley London

"As a fashion brand, it is our responsibility to make changes in all aspects of our business. We aim to set up our own sustainable, locally sourced production process. More will be made in the UK and we strive to always commit to that philosophy. Fashion should not be disposable, rather thoughtfully created, to reduce waste and be part of the change we need in the industry. Slowing down and committing to sustainability, and ethical production practices is vital for the industry to survive in the future."

- Alice Temperley

Annastasia Seebohm | CEO | Quintessentially

"I look forward to sharing insight on current trends and the evolution of the luxury market, as well as innovations and changes in the travel and hospitality sector. I will also dive deeper into major shifts, such as the experience economy, and the new era of connection. Without question, there is growing importance amongst society and brands of meaningful experiences and authentic human connection."

- Annastasia Seebohm

Bob Workman | SVP, WMX | Warner Music Group

"I'm excited to join this important discussion about the "Future of Luxury". I head up WMX, a creative collaborations unit within Warner Music working closely with exciting, genre and culture-defining artists of today, such as Dua Lipa, Griff, Pa Salieu, and Lizzo, as well as previous icons like David Bowie and Aretha Franklin. Driving brand collaborations from Dior and Krug Champagne, through to Levi's and Samsung, we operate at the intersection of artist insights, and brand narratives. We utilise our intimate creative relationship with artists to help inform, and drive the best creative campaigns."

- Bob Workman

Edward Barsamian | Former Style Editor - US Vogue & Head of Editorial, Victoria Beckham

"This past year showed everyone how the definition of luxury has shifted, however, the one constant has been the need for it to remain. I'm excited for a lively conversation about where the sector is headed and how it's being consumed."

- Edward Barsamian

Emerson Barth | MD | Quantum Projects

"The fashion industry has drastically changed over recent years, and it's encouraging to see the relatable role models emerging from increased diversity in models and celebrities. The definitions of beauty have changed, and this inclusive view is something that can empower any individual. We are seeing pinnacle moments in fashion and advertising, and I expect this to persist with lasting impact for future generations."

- Emerson Barth

Shelley Bishton | Head of Creative Diversity | News UK

"Equality shouldn't be a choice, it should be a given. The new division at News UK addresses the representation of all intersections in our content output. From work in the Corporate Affairs team as an advocate for diversity, sharing up-to-date advice and learnings across our titles and radio stations, and extending our networks in the wider community. News UK includes: The Times, The Sunday Times and Style Magazine."

- Shelley Bishton

Pranav Yadav | CEO | Neuro-Insight

"The expression and the perception of luxury has evolved drastically over the past 500 years. Luxury – a word that once held negative connotations as an extravagant expression of wealth – is now a more personal representation of the individual, directly fueled by their emotional connections and desires. As a result, we can no longer depend on brand legacy or antiquated ideas, rather we must become deeply aligned with the subconscious drivers of luxury consumption to plan for the future."

- Pranav Yadav

Tyler Lewis | Director | Neuro-Insight

"In a reality where most of our decision-making is influenced by the subconscious, we need to take advantage of neuroscientific research to heighten our understanding of the evolution of the luxury goods market – one that is so distinctly linked to positive emotion as a derivative."

- Tyler Lewis

The "Future of Luxury" will take place virtually in March 2021 in London and New York City at 12pm (local time zones). For more information or to join the event, please visit: www.issa-pr.com/future-of-luxury-symposium

About Issa PR

International luxury and lifestyle brand strategy and PR agency Issa PR is co-headquartered in London and New York with team members across the US and Europe. Creating captivating campaigns and thoughtful dialogue, Issa PR represents luxury fashion, art, entertainment, philanthropy and social good clients. With over 20 years experience traversing the luxury, lifestyle and philanthropy industry, the team comprises a global network of experts, influencers and leading-edge creatives. Clients have included: Absolut Elyx, Absolut Masterbrand, Vogue Italia, Def Jam Records, Warner Music Group, Davidoff Cool Water, and The United Nations. For more information, visit www.issa-pr.com or follow Issa at @IssaPRofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

