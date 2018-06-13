Issa PR Named Agency of Record for Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen

Unique to the hotel and location on 460-feet stretch of beach sits 314 breathtaking guestrooms. Floating above the resort, the spectacular property also has exclusive Bridge "Air" suites that feature 180-degree views of the stunning Caribbean Sea. Mexico's natural resources and unique topography is additionally showcased in the resort facilities - from the award-winning, Cenote Spa to the lounge and pool, to the views of the preserved mangrove. Additional programming such as outdoor yoga elevates wellness at the resort to connect body, spirit, and mind.

Guests are invited to experience authentic flavors of Mexico through the resort's diverse assortment of dining experiences. Outstanding cuisine with panoramic water views can be found at Playa del Carmen's only signature beachfront restaurant, The Grill at 1 26. La Cocina also features great cuisine and design while El Paseo is a chic extension of the vibrant Quinta Avenida. After enjoying the lively spirit of Playa, guests can relax at the resort which has a sophisticated beach vibe, premium cabanas and beautiful infinity pool.

From the young and adventurous looking to take advantage of the nightlife, art and shopping scene of Playa's 5th Avenue, to modern families looking for hotel facilities that cater to children while visiting Mexico's historic Pyramids, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen has something for everyone. Issa PR will spearhead all public relations efforts and events, as well as garner strategic partnerships while repositioning the hotel's take on modernity and the essence of what's cool and current.

"We are very excited to partner with Issa PR, an agency we believe shares our modern vision and approach to hospitality, luxury and culture," said Juan Mercadante, general manager, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen. "Alongside the agency, we will build on our success by showcasing authentic, culturally-rich programming and unrivaled full service resort access to international travelers everywhere."

"We are honored to join Hyatt's prestigious roster of agencies," said Viet N'Guyen, Founder and CEO of Issa PR. "Hyatt is an internationally recognized leader in the hospitality industry, and we are elated to be named Agency of Record for such a notable property within one of the world's most revered and trusted hotel brands."

Issa PR will begin services for Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen in June. To find out more about Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, please visit here.

ABOUT ISSA PR

Luxury brand strategy and PR agency Issa PR is co-headquartered in New York and London with team members in Los Angeles, Miami and Europe. Creating captivating campaigns with thoughtful dialogue, Issa PR represents luxury, fashion, art, culture and entertainment clients. With over 15 years experience traversing the luxury and lifestyle industry, the dynamic team is comprised of a global network of experts, influencers and leading-edge creatives. For more information, visit www.issa-pr.com or follow Issa at @IssaPRofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT GRAND HYATT

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels unlock the extraordinary in every moment by creating experiences beyond expectation. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels exemplify the pursuit of life lived grandly offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. Grand Hyatt hotels stand to make every moment memorable through their commitment to living grand every day. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GoGrand.

Press Contacts

Ashley Brooke

Ashley@issa-pr.com

706.333.9605

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/issa-pr-named-agency-of-record-for-grand-hyatt-playa-del-carmen-300665455.html

SOURCE Issa PR

Related Links

http://www.issa-pr.com

