Issa PR Set to Host Annual "Future of Luxury" Symposium in March

Pioneering Visionaries & Luxury Leaders Discuss Trends & Future Forecasts for 2023

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury award-winning global strategy and marketing agency, Issa PR will be hosting its highly anticipated "Future of Luxury" symposium in London and New York City in March 2023. The annual symposium will feature leaders and visionaries from some of the world's top luxury brands, and media companies to discuss today's evolving landscape, and the future of the industry. Moderated by founder and CEO of Issa PR, Viet N'Guyen, who has lectured at New York University's School of Business, Stern on "The Intersection of Luxury & Philanthropy" - the symposium will explore prevalent themes and critical needs within the industry from the importance of philanthropy and CSR, diversity and inclusion, and future forecasts for 2023. Prestigious fashion and design school, Istituto Marangoni London, will be hosting the London panel as part of their 20th Anniversary. The New York City panel will this year feature inspirational brands that give back and will take place at Spring Place.

A cadre of confirmed panelists include:

London:

Wednesday, 15th March

Alexandra Carello - PR & Communications, Jimmy Choo , Louis Vuitton , Burberry, Net-A-Porter

PR & Communications, , , Burberry, Net-A-Porter Sujata Burman - Editor, London Design Festival & London Design Biennale

- Editor, London Design Festival & London Design Biennale Geoff Nichols - Photographer

Photographer Lily Lam - Fashion Stylist

New York

Wednesday, 22nd March

Bear - Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Ear Micro & T10 Bespoke

Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Ear Micro & T10 Bespoke Casey Klugman - Founder & Creative Director of Les Monts Luxury Handcrafted Sunglasses

- Founder & Creative Director of Les Monts Luxury Handcrafted Sunglasses Elizabeth Suda - Founder, ARTICLE 22 Jewelry

Igee Okafor - Founder & Editor-in-Chief of BOND OFFICIAL Magazine

The "Future of Luxury" will highlight new trends and insights, the evolution of the industry and impact of current events on business. Experts from fashion, design, technology, photography, culture and media will convene in person this year. Issa PR launched the symposium in 2021 and has global experience representing and collaborating with some of the biggest companies in the world, including Vogue Italia, Fendi, Absolut, Davidoff Cool Water, Warner Music, Def Jam Records and The United Nations. The exclusive thought-leadership event is an annual symposium, which takes place in London and New York, where Issa PR is co-headquartered.

"At Issa PR, we are passionate about driving change through new and progressive ways of thinking to inspire brands, and leaders to connect with consumers in a powerful, authentic way. Anchored in purpose, strategy and heart, we are thrilled to continue hosting the 'Future of Luxury' symposium in person with the world's leading innovators and changemakers. We hope to harness thoughtful dialogue and create impactful change through our discussions and blueprint for the future," said Viet N'Guyen, founder and CEO of Issa PR.

"Istituto Marangoni's mission is to nurture the future generation of creatives in the luxury business. Looking at future trends, forecasts and insights are themes that Istituto Marangoni spearheads. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that we are partnering with Issa PR to promote the annual Future of Luxury symposium. We look forward to welcoming this year's panel and hearing insightful, and thought provoking discussions on the future of luxury, fashion and design. A unique opportunity for our talented students to be inspired by stories of experts in the business," said Valérie Berdah-Levy, Istituto Marangoni London's School Director.

Panelists said:

Alexandra Carello | PR & Communications | Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Net-A-Porter

"I very much look forward to sharing insights with Istituto Marangoni delving into a dynamic and fast changing time for the luxury industry. The industry is in flux and more fragmented than ever, requiring more tenacity and creativity from brands. I will be sharing insights on how to navigate this as a luxury brand and how emerging brands are best placed to focus their attention on the change and growth of the market."

Bear | Chief Innovation Officer | Ear Micro & T10 Bespoke

"As a seasoned entrepreneur and founder of Ear Micro and T10 Bespoke - the future of audio technology and in-ear micro computers - I am thrilled to collaborate with an agency like Issa PR, who values discussion amongst innovators to develop an understanding of the moving parts of luxury, design, and technology. It is imperative to gain insight into how each aspect of a venture is integrated into its final product. I look forward to speaking on my experience and reflecting on the strategies involved in business and innovation."

Casey Klugman | Creative Director & Founder | Les Monts

"Les Monts is an exclusive collection of handcrafted, limited-edition eyewear. With a keen emphasis on quality and craftsmanship, we purvey eyewear that simultaneously speaks a language of both attitude and grace. Les Monts partner with Mental Health America (MHA) to bring awareness to an important social cause. Each year, Les Monts donates a portion of annual revenue to MHA, in support of their continued and critical efforts to promote mental well-being for all. It is an honor and a privilege to participate in the Future of Luxury panel this year. I look forward to fostering a meaningful dialogue, alongside some of the brightest minds in the luxury space.

Elizabeth Suda | Founder of ARTICLE 22 Jewelry

"ARTICLE22 celebrates its tenth year transforming weapons into symbols of love through jewelry made from Vietnam War era bombs dropped during the American Secret War in Laos. ARTICLE22, named after The UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is defined by innovation, impact, positivity, and storytelling. Our artisan partners in Laos are our inspiration and our customers are our beacon, guiding our designs into the future. Issa PR brings leaders together to spark conversation and ideas. The symposium also makes a positive impact in helping to clear some of the 80 million unexploded bombs from over 1.5 million square meters of land alongside journalists, who tell the story of ARTICLE22's unique position at the intersection of design and sustainable development."

Geoff Nichols | Photographer

"The fashion industry has seen some radical changes take place over the last few years. Diversity, inclusion, sustainability, social responsibility and environmental impact are all terms that we are now acutely aware of, but ten years ago few people understood exactly what they meant. All of us have a responsibility to ensure that we hold these principles close and put them into practice every day throughout the industry. As a photographer, I am privileged to meet many new designers whose innovation and understanding is slowly bringing about positive change. Many of their stories are truly inspiring and undoubtedly will be a force for good for the future of the industry. I look forward to discussing more on the panel."

Igee Okafor | Founder & Editor-in-Chief | BOND OFFICIAL Magazine

"At BOND OFFICIAL, we cultivate a media destination for men with smart and ultramodern minds. Through interviews, profiles, and opinion pieces, we aim to address progressive and diverse facets of modern men's culture. As people, no matter the community, I believe we improve the most functionally when we allow everyone to have a voice in the conversation. Differences can spin progressive changes in lots of ways, especially in the case where the luxury industry seems to be a bit more democratic. I am honored to have been selected amongst the esteemed panelists I'll be speaking with and I hope to bring both a critical, and meritorious perspective to the conversation."

Lily Lam | Fashion Stylist

"Fashion and style evolves everyday, all over the world and through time and geography. I am delighted to join this year's Future of Luxury panel to have the opportunity to speak about my experience styling for magazines - including numerous covers - music videos, commercials, for brands and talent. I'll also be discussing every aspect of how luxury and fashion coincides with styling today, and how the world has become more inclusive of late. Also the convergence between art, fashion and music today. I'm excited to elaborate on this passion alongside other notable figures in the industry at this year's symposium."

Sujata Burman | Editor | London Design Festival & London Design Biennale

"The luxury design sector – particularly in London – has adapted significantly in the last few years due to global changes from Brexit and the climate crisis to a much-needed diversity and inclusivity reckoning. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences, as a design and architecture journalist, as well as developing London Design Festival's platform by engaging a wider audience, and finding new ways to support the emerging creative community in the city."

The "Future of Luxury" will take place in March 2023 in London at 2pm on Wednesday,

15th March at Istituto Marangoni London and New York City on

Wednesday 22nd March at 530pm (local time zones) at Spring Place.

For more information or to join the event, please visit: www.issa-pr.com/future-of-luxury-symposium

About Issa PR

International luxury and lifestyle brand strategy and PR agency Issa PR is co-headquartered in London and New York with team members across the US and Europe. Creating captivating campaigns and thoughtful dialogue, Issa PR represents luxury fashion, art, entertainment, philanthropy and social good clients. With over 20 years experience traversing the luxury, lifestyle and philanthropy industry, the team comprises a global network of experts, influencers and leading-edge creatives. Clients have included: Absolut Elyx, Absolut Masterbrand, Vogue Italia, Def Jam Records, Warner Music Group, Davidoff Cool Water, The United Nations and Istituto Marangoni London. For more information, visit www.issa-pr.com or follow Issa at @IssaPRofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan as 'Istituto Artistico dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni', and has been a top educational choice for creatives in the worlds of fashion, art and design for over 85 years now. With four generations of students from 5 continents, it was the springboard for over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran and Nicola Brognano. Istituto Marangoni currently welcomes about 5,000 students from 107 different countries every year in its schools in the world capitals of fashion, art and design, including Milano (School of Fashion and School of Design), Firenze (School of Fashion & Art), Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Miami and Dubai.

