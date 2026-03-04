Issa PR's Annual "Future of Luxury" Symposium 2026

Visionaries & Luxury Leaders Forecast The Future Of The Industry

Issa PR, an award-winning international luxury PR, brand strategy and marketing agency, returns this March with the sixth edition of its Future of Luxury symposium in London and New York City. Established in 2021, the annual gathering brings together leaders, visionaries and changemakers to explore how luxury continues to evolve across art, culture, design, fashion, film and music. This year will additionally explore hospitality, media and publishing, and will share trends, insights and future forecasts for each industry. The symposium will be moderated by Viet N'Guyen, founder and CEO of Issa PR, a luxury leader, who has lectured at New York University's Stern School of Business on 'The Intersection of Luxury and Philanthropy'.

This year's illustrious speakers include:

London

Wednesday, 18th March at 6pm GMT.

Bianca Saunders - Designer & Creative Director, Bianca Saunders

Designer & Creative Director, Bianca Saunders Nic Monisse - Design Editor, Monocle

- Design Editor, Monocle Felipe Franco - Creative Leader, Film Director & Entrepreneur

Creative Leader, Film Director & Entrepreneur Luca Maggiora - Owner, Tramp & Founder, Tramp Health

New York

Thursday, 26th March at 6pm EST.

Angela Gorman - Co-Publisher, Impact Wealth Magazine

- Co-Publisher, Impact Wealth Magazine Ori Carino - Artist

- Artist Samia Grand-Pierre - Fashion & Luxury Strategist

- Fashion & Luxury Strategist Nicole Ingra - Founder & Global Director, Ingra Labs

Moderator Viet N'Guyen said: "The world is rapidly evolving with AI, geopolitical conflict, and new paradigms in art, culture and luxury. CSR and purpose-driven campaigns are increasingly more important to connect with consumers. Within luxury, there is also constant reinvention and a need to forge stronger relationships with consumers, the community and the environment around us. We look forward to assembling some of the industry's leading voices to discuss how to drive change while fostering strength, stability and innovation across each respective sector."

Other panelists commented:

Angela Gorman | Co-Publisher, Impact Wealth Magazine

"I'm honored to participate in this year's Future of Luxury Symposium with Issa PR and to join such a thoughtful dialogue on where the industry is headed. As Publisher of Impact Wealth Magazine, we engage daily with family offices, founders, and global investors who are redefining what luxury means in a rapidly evolving world. Today's luxury landscape is being reshaped by shifting values, experiential retail, and intelligent technologies that are transforming how brands connect with their audience. The future will belong to those who balance innovation while building meaningful impact."

Bianca Saunders | Designer & Creative Director, Bianca Saunders

"As the author of an essay around the Future of Luxury for Issa PR's new book and a designer working across fashion and culture, it has been compelling to reflect on the shifts in taste, values and creative leadership that continue to redefine the luxury industry. I'm looking forward to joining the Future of Luxury panel this year to share these perspectives and discuss how these evolving cultural forces will shape the way consumers engage with luxury in 2026, and beyond."

Felipe Franco | Creative Leader, Film Director & Entrepreneur

"After nearly 20 years in the creative industry, working with major brands both globally and locally across Europe, China, the Middle East and the Americas, what has always fascinated me is how closely automotive mirrors the evolution of luxury itself, reflecting shifting ideas of status, intention and progress, especially in a time defined by electrification, digital transformation and changing expectations. Beyond creating campaigns or films that resonate with audiences, I am deeply interested in the essence of these products and the real drivers behind the people who desire them. I am thrilled to share perspectives and exchange insights with fellow panelists and the wider audience."

Luca Maggiora |Owner, Tramp & Founder, Tramp Health

"As the owner of Tramp, I've seen social spaces shift toward places people integrate into their daily routines – where social life, culture and wellbeing overlap. With Tramp Health launching this April, my focus has been to carry the club into a broader lifestyle setting, integrating wellbeing while extending Tramp's hospitality services. I look forward to joining the panel to share these perspectives and discuss the future of the industry."

Nic Monisse | Design Editor, Monocle

"For the longest time, luxury used to be about brand – about having that exclusive logo or going to the restaurant with the Michelin star. But it's shifting. Today, it's about story. People want a narrative that no one else has. When it comes to fashion and furniture, it's reflected in craft, which is rooted in uniqueness not mass scale. When it comes to culture, it's about exclusive access to places, to people, to architecture. We want experiences and products that are as unique as each of us."

Nicole Ingra | Founder & Global Director, Ingra Labs

"The future is made of actions we take, or don't, right now. This is especially true for brands whose position was once unquestionable. In luxury, heritage and legacy once guaranteed relevance. But cultural power has fragmented, markets have diversified, and the lesson extends well beyond luxury: any brand that wants to create demand, desire and conversation must now prove cultural fluency in the conversations they want to be part of, not just the tradition they came from. I look forward to bringing a decade of experience guiding brands through these cultural inflection points to this conversation."

Ori Carino | Artist

"Moving across sculpture, painting and digital systems, my work as an artist has been shaped by early influences in New York's downtown art community and the environments that formed my understanding of art and innovation. I'm interested in how artworks can be transformative, that high-level conceptual work is a bridge to new modalities and technologies, and evolves the ways we create and encounter art. This coalesces with how artists can keep a human presence within increasingly technological mediums. I'm excited to speak about how artistic practice will continue to adapt, as culture, fashion, music, and technology continue to evolve."

Samia Grand-Pierre | Fashion & Luxury Strategist

"From a strategy and media lens, it's clear that the demographic of luxury consumers has grown and evolved. The brands redefining the future of luxury will be those that innovate in how they connect, not just in what they craft. I look forward to contributing to this year's Future of Luxury Symposium."

The "Future of Luxury" will take place in March 2026 in London and New York City.

For more information, speaker biographies or to join the exclusive event, please visit www.issa-pr.com.

About Issa PR

International luxury and lifestyle PR. brand strategy, and marketing agency Issa PR is co-headquartered in London and New York with team members across the US and Europe. Creating captivating campaigns and thoughtful dialogue, Issa PR represents luxury fashion, art, entertainment, music, hospitality, philanthropy and social good clients. With over 20 years experience traversing the luxury, lifestyle and philanthropy industry, the team comprises a global network of experts, influencers and leading-edge creatives. Clients have included: Absolut Elyx, Absolut Masterbrand, Vogue Italia, Def Jam Records, Warner Music Group, Davidoff Cool Water, The United Nations and Istituto Marangoni London. For more information, visit www.issa-pr.com or follow Issa at @IssaPRofficial on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

