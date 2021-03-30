Issa Rae & Marsai Martin Shine in Forevermark Diamonds at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Rae's tangible strength and her incredible achievements perfectly embody the spirit of the Avaanti collection. Inspired by the Italian word for "forward," the collection represents a sense of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realize their power and make a lasting statement every day.

Martin, Image award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series & Outstanding Performance by a Youth for black-ish, looked beautiful in her yellow gold diamond jewelry look featuring the Forevermark Cluster Diamond Studs, Cornerstones Eternity Band & selection of Forevermark Tribute™ Collection Stackable Rings.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards include:

Award Winner and Actor Issa Rae

Forevermark Princess Cut Diamond Studs set in 18k White Gold, 8.21 ctw

Award Winner and Actor Marsai Martin

Forevermark Cluster Diamond Studs set in 18k Yellow Gold, 2.82 ctw

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Forevermark is a diamond brand from De Beers Group, and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. The company goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are natural, genuine and untreated. Cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance, less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. Each diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, underpinned by our Building Forever commitment to leading an ethical industry, partnering for thriving communities accelerating equal opportunities, and protecting the natural world. The unique inscription is an assurance that every diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty and rarity is responsibly sourced.

