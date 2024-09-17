ISSA RAE PARTNERS WITH CAST JEWELRY TO LAUNCH THE BRAEVE COLLECTION

The Braeve collection features 22 pieces of 14K Gold, Sterling Silver, Black Onyx, and Cast-created Diamonds, the company's exclusive lab-grown diamond collection. This modern and versatile collection is adaptable for every type of accessories enthusiast with a price range of $250-$5900.

The collaboration is rooted in Issa's genuine love for the brand and appreciation of Cast's artful design, quality and versatility. She can be seen in Cast as she graces September's cover of Fast Company, during the American Black Film Festival, and earlier this year at the 96th Academy Awards, as well as at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

"I deeply admire the Cast ethos, their unique collaborative approach to jewelry and their focus on sustainability," shares Issa Rae. "I was honored to collaborate with them on the Braeve collection to create timeless, elegant, and bold pieces. I loved experimenting with shapes, textures, and silhouettes and I can't wait for everyone to experience this collection."

"Collaborating with Issa Rae for this collection was a dream come true," shares Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer Rachel Skelly. "Whether she's in front of or behind the camera, she brings such an incredible authenticity, creativity and purpose to everything she does. We knew this collaboration would be no exception, especially with her unique style and creative vision."

The Braeve collection continues Cast's mission to invite everyone to enjoy artful jewelry. Thoughtfully designed for everyday styling, the Braeve collection transitions from day to night, with pieces that simply stand alone or elegantly stack for a bolder look.

"We are thrilled to present our Nordstrom customers with exclusive access to this unique collaboration," said Rickie De Sole, Vice President Fashion Director at Nordstrom. "Issa Rae has established herself as a force in entertainment and fashion, with effortless personal style. This partnership is a natural fit, promising to introduce a joyful collection that we believe our customers will want to shop."

To discover the full Braeve collection, visit the Cast Boutiques in the San Francisco Bay Area at the following locations: The Village of Corte Madera (Marin County, CA), Santana Row (San Jose, CA) or Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA).

For Nordstrom, the collection will be available at the following stores: Nordstrom NYC Flagship (New York, NY), Nordstrom Downtown Portland (Portland, OR), Nordstrom Cherry Creek (Denver, CO), Nordstrom Walnut Creek (Walnut Creek, CA), Nordstrom Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Nordstrom Valley Fair (San Jose, CA).

The collection is also available online at CastJewelry.com and at Nordstrom.com.

About Cast

Cast offers artfully designed jewelry to enjoy everyday. Founded in San Francisco and launched in 2021, Cast was created by two friends who wanted to bring more warmth and wonder to fine jewelry. Co-Founders Rachel Skelly and Eric Ryan have brought to life a new vision for luxury jewelry with iconic artful designs that are as modern as they are timeless. Everyday standouts thoughtfully designed and crafted to be loved for generations. Together, Skelly and Ryan are on a mission to invite everyone to enjoy artful jewelry and the empowering feeling of wearing it.

About Issa Rae

With her own unique flare and infectious sense of humor, Rae first received attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl." She created and starred in the Peabody-award-winning HBO series, INSECURE, which garnered her multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominations. Rae has also made her mark on the big screen, co-starring in Greta Gerwig's BARBIE, which dominated theaters as the biggest box-office hit of 2023, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, Sony's highest-grossing animated release in history and the award-winning AMERICAN FICTION.

In 2020 Rae formed HOORAE, a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. HOORAE is comprised of HOORAE Media for film, tv and digital; Raedio, the music label, music supervision and "audio everywhere" company; ColorCreative, its management division; and FÊTE its marketing arm.

Rae's commitment to South LA is evident in both her personal and professional pursuits. After planting roots near her childhood home, Issa set up the HOORAE headquarters in the heart of South LA. Her participation in the non-profit organization Destination Crenshaw furthers her mission of celebrating Black Angelenos and her ownership in Hilltop Cafe + Kitchen provides much-needed jobs and opportunities for local residents as well as a space for creatives to unlock their potential. Additionally, as co-owner of the Black owned and operated vegan hair care line, Sienna Naturals, Rae intends to continue to reimagine Black wellness and beauty. Rae recently launched Viarae Prosecco, a sparkling wine that's perfect for any occasion and represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

