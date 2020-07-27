ISSA Taps Precision Nutrition As Their Exclusive Provider of Nutrition Education, Certification, and Coaching

ISSA President Andrew Wyant enthusiastically announced, "I've closely watched Precision Nutrition build the most impressive program for nutrition coaching over the past decade. Throughout that time, I've always wanted to bring their unique approach to coaching to our personal trainers. Today, I am thrilled to be able to formalize this partnership and have Precision Nutrition provide ISSA trainers with their nutrition education and certification."

As an exclusive ISSA partner, Precision Nutrition's Level 1 Certification course is available to ISSA's coaches and athletes through the ISSA website, with additional nutrition coaching education and tools becoming available in the coming months. ISSA fitness professionals will now have access to the latest research and scientifically-proven coaching methods that help change behaviors and deliver results.

"ISSA and their growing community of fitness professionals both share in Precision Nutrition's values of comprehensive, yet practical education and coaching," said Marc Zionts, Executive Chairman of Precision Nutrition. "We're proud to bring the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification to ISSA trainers, so they can master the latest in the science of nutrition and feel confident and qualified to coach anyone."

Together, these leading companies have a combined 50 years of experience in education and health certifications, positioning the partnership to provide unprecedented preparation to students and trainers. Leading the professional health and fitness industry, ISSA and Precision Nutrition offer affordable online education programs that empower students to become certified and successful health and fitness professionals.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company's proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals' continuing education credits.

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com .

About the International Sports Sciences Association

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is a global leader and pioneer in the personal training certification industry. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing the highest quality certification programs by merging the gym experience with practical applied sciences and building trust in order to help people build their goals. ISSA offers personal training specializations including senior fitness, exercise therapy, and corrective exercise. To date, ISSA has trained more than 300,000 students across 140 countries, all while continuing to develop greater access to opportunities that promote a healthier world: www.ISSAonline.com .

