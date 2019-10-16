Issa Trust Foundation Donates $30,000 To Bahamas Medical Relief

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Issa Trust Foundation, the non-profit organization of Couples Resorts Jamaica, announced today it raised $30,000(USD) in support of Bahamian relief efforts. The donation will provide direct medical assistance to people in need through Issa Trust Foundation partners Direct Relief and Heart to Heart International, organizations currently providing aid in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The donation was organized with proceeds from Couples Resorts' 13th Annual Negril Charity Golf Tournament held Sunday, and an online raffle of a five-night all-inclusive stay at Couples Swept Away in Negril, Jamaica valued at $4,000(USD). The winner of the luxury Beachfront Verandah Suite vacation was Cristy Cowan of Long Beach, California.

"This year we felt moved to assist our neighbors in the Bahamas, where the destruction has been severe," said Paul Issa, Chair of the Issa Trust Foundation. "We're grateful for our long partnership with both Direct Relief and Heart to Heart. Together, we're helping people recover from Hurricane Dorian's devastation," he added.

Mr. Issa expressed his gratitude on behalf of the members of the Issa Trust Foundation board and thanked its network of volunteers and loyal friends of Couples Resorts for giving their time and donating to support the Bahamas.

Founded in 2005, the Issa Trust Foundation's mission is to better the lives of Jamaica's children. The foundation focuses on improving neonatal and pediatric medical care including upgrading medical facilities, coordinating island-wide medical training, and hosting annual medical missions, as well as directing guest volunteer experiences at local schools.

For additional information or to make a donation, please visit www.issatrustfoundation.com.

About the Issa Trust Foundation

