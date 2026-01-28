ISSGlobal Launches 24/7 Security Monitoring and Response Service

ISS365 is intended to protect corporations against cyber threats without the complexity or expense of building 24/7 security operations internally.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISSGlobal, a global cyber-consultancy specializing in managed security and compliance services, has introduced ISS365, a 24/7 managed security monitoring and response service built to help organizations stay protected against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats around the clock.

More than half of cyberattacks now occur outside traditional business hours, ISSGlobal says, exposing critical gaps in security programs that rely on limited staffing and reactive response models.

At the same time, many mid-market and enterprise organizations report difficulty hiring and retaining the skilled security professionals required to operate a full-time security operations center.

ISS365 addresses these challenges by delivering always-on threat monitoring, detection, and response. The service allows organizations to identify and contain threats earlier, reducing the likelihood of prolonged incidents, operational disruption, and financial loss.

"Cyber threats do not operate on a schedule," said Joe Haber, Chief Information Officer at Cheney Brothers "ISS365 was built to ensure organizations have continuous protection every hour of every day, without the cost and complexity of staffing an internal 24/7 security operation. The focus is on minimizing disruption, protecting business continuity, and helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats."

ISS365 is intended to help organizations defend against modern risks such as ransomware, zero-day exploits, and AI-enabled attacks. With ransomware payouts reaching seven-figure averages in recent years and downtime costs continuing to rise, proactive detection and rapid response have become essential to maintaining resilience.

ISSGlobal says that integrating with existing security environments allows ISS365 to deliver enterprise-grade protection while reducing downtime and helping safeguard revenue, reputation, and customer trust. The service is based on a proactive defense model that shifts organizations away from post-breach response toward continuous risk reduction.

Key capabilities of ISS365 include:

Always-on protection with continuous monitoring, detection, and response.

Proactive defense focused on early threat identification and rapid response.

Enterprise-grade security without the cost of building an internal SOC.

Coverage designed for ransomware, zero-day exploits, and AI-enabled attacks.

Business continuity support through reduced downtime and improved resilience.

About ISSGlobal

ISSGlobal is a global cyber-consultancy delivering managed security, compliance, and advisory services. The company partners with organizations to simplify cybersecurity, reduce risk, and strengthen resilience through expert strategy, clear communication, and reliable execution.

Contact Information

ISSGlobal

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ISSGlobal