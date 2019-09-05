ISSI Joins Zenith American Holding, Inc. as a Wholly Owned, Independently Operating Subsidiary

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Holding, Inc. ("Zenith American") announced today it has completed the acquisition of Innovative Software Solutions, Inc. ("ISSI") from Advanced Solutions International, Inc. ("ASI"). ISSI is the leading provider of benefit administration software for self-administered multi-employer fund offices and third-party administrators serving those organizations. ISSI will serve clients as a wholly owned, independently operating subsidiary of Zenith American Holding, Inc., and will be managed by ISSI's current leadership team that includes Jim Barling, President, Larry Goldstein, Vice President, and Steve Webb, Vice President.

Art Schultz, President of Zenith American says, "Our third party administration company, Zenith American Solutions has worked closely with ISSI in using their outstanding technology platform for more than six years. We have been extremely impressed with their team and expect to provide management expertise and financial support to expand ISSI's position as the leading provider of technology solutions for self-administered Taft-Hartley Funds and TPA's supporting Taft-Hartley Funds. Zenith American Holding, Inc. looks forward to having the ISSI team develop and deploy state-of-the-art solutions to address real world administrative challenges, continuing to improve their service and support, and expanding their position as the leading technology provider in the market."

Jim Barling, President of ISSI said, "Joining the Zenith American Holding, Inc. family of companies is a great opportunity for ISSI. We will be working with an organization that understands our products, benefit fund administration, our marketplace, and has strong financial resources. With Zenith American Solutions positioned as the leading TPA in the Taft-Hartley market, and ISSI positioned as the leading technology vendor to the self-administered side of that market, Zenith American Holding, Inc. is uniquely positioned to bring products, services and support across the entire employee benefits industry with maximum efficiency and effectiveness. Our financial stability, expanded resources and expertise, and underlying strong commitment to the Taft-Hartley/Multi-Employer Benefit Fund marketplace is second to none."

About Zenith American Holding, Inc.

Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Zenith American Holding, Inc. umbrella of companies includes Zenith American Solutions ("ZAS"), the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley, multi-employer, single employer, and governmental benefit fund market, and Pacific Federal, complete administrator of employee benefits via single-source, direct services. For more information, visit www.zenith-american.com.

About ISSI

Innovative Software Solutions, Inc. ("ISSI") is the leading provider of benefit administration computer systems and services to the Taft-Hartley industry. For more on ISSI, visit www.issisystems.com.

