ISSQUARED Inc. Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition of CCT Technologies Inc./ComputerLand Silicon Valley

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISSQUARED® Inc., an IT and cybersecurity solutions provider supporting Fortune 500, mid-enterprise and state, city/local and educational organizations with comprehensive offerings in cybersecurity, identity and access management, cloud infrastructure, edge, AI and managed services, today announced the acquisition of CCT Technologies Inc. (ComputerLand Silicon Valley), completed on May 1. CCT is based in San Jose, California, and delivers high-quality IT solutions to government, higher education and commercial clients in Northern California. CCT has strong practices in software and solution sales through three decades of focused growth in the region.

"This acquisition represents an important step for ISSQUARED as we solidify our position as a comprehensive technology products and solutions provider," said Bala Ramaiah , CEO and founder of ISSQUARED. "CCT's expertise across a wide range of technology practices complements our core cybersecurity, infrastructure and product offerings. By combining our strengths, we are supercharging our sales engine to deliver comprehensive IT services tailored to each client's needs, while expanding our footprint into new customer segments and in Northern California. We welcome the CCT employees into the ISSQUARED family."

ISSQUARED's acquisition of CCT is a strategic move to continue expanding in the state, local government and higher education markets, while also bringing a wider range of services to the combined client base. While CCT will initially operate as an independent sales business unit under the ISSQUARED brand, key leaders from both companies will collaborate during a transition period to ensure a seamless integration process. All CCT employees are planned to transition to ISSQUARED, enabling the company to operate effectively in this highly competitive market segment. By combining offerings, ISSQUARED can build upon CCT's established success while introducing its own innovative products such as ORSUS, EIAG and Fabulix, delivering enhanced value to customers.

"Ultimately, this is all about enhancing our ability to invest and grow in a wider and newer set of technologies, as we prepare for this massive wave of innovation and spend in AI and cybersecurity," added Ramiah. "Very few companies like us have this kind of demonstrated commitment to growth and investment."

"CCT Technologies has a rich legacy of providing unbeatable value and tailored IT solutions that enable our customers to achieve their unique business objectives," said Connie Tang, CEO of CCT Technologies. "This opportunity with ISSQUARED arrived at an ideal time for both our organizations. The most important and exciting aspect of this opportunity is that we are fully aligned in our vision of delivering exceptional, customized IT services and support to clients. By joining forces, we can drive that vision further for the benefit of our combined customer base. This makes available additional investments and resources into areas such as cybersecurity, AI and edge computing."

Today's announcement signifies a significant milestone in ISSQUARED's growth and follows the opening of the ISSQUARED Technology Center last fall in Chardon, Ohio, which also serves as its global Security Operations Center. The acquisition of CCT by ISSQUARED marks its third acquisition, following its purchase of Network Computing Architects in 2019 and Starnet Data Design in 2018.

About ISSQUARED

ISSQUARED® is a rapidly growing provider of IT, cybersecurity products, cloud/edge infrastructure and managed services solutions. With an impressive record of delivering multi-million-dollar projects, the company serves hundreds of prominent clients spanning Fortune 500 enterprises and an exhaustive list of mid-enterprises and State, Local and Educational organizations. The name ISSQUARED® reflects the organization's core mission — to forge unparalleled value for its clientele by fusing robust IT security capabilities with powerful infrastructure solutions, simplifying customer deployments. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, ISSQUARED® supports major customers through offices across the U.S. and the globe. The opening of a new facility last fall in Chardon, Ohio, marked yet another significant milestone in the company's accelerated growth journey. To learn more, please visit www.issquaredinc.com .

About CCT Technologies Inc./ComputerLand Silicon Valley

CCT Technologies Inc. (ComputerLand Silicon Valley), a California Corporation, was founded in 1991 and has evolved to provide a diversity of technology offerings through its family of companies to deliver high-quality IT solutions, logistic services and IT products to local and state Government, K-12 schools, Higher Education institutions and Commercial businesses. CCT's focus is to enable our valued clients to achieve their business goals by providing advanced technology solutions and reliable, personalized service while keeping cost control and risk mitigation at the forefront. CCT Technologies continually strives to improve our services for the benefit of our clients and for the success of their companies or institutions nationwide.

