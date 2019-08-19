Issuance of U.S. Patent No. Further Cements Zoomi's Leadership in Autonomous Learning Personalization

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomi, Inc., the only Artificial Intelligence (AI)-informed learning analytics company, is pleased to announce the award of a patent for its autonomous personalization technology that is currently powering training programs for a wide variety of companies worldwide, ranging from medium businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Zoomi is unique in its ability to capture and analyze learner behaviors in real-time as they consume digital training content and map these behaviors to changes in knowledge state, based on algorithms derived in Zoomi's peer-reviewed research. Put in simple terms, Zoomi's AI-enabled algorithms can determine if a user is learning or not simply from her or his behaviors.

A key challenge in reskilling and upskilling for the future is a one-size-fits-all approach to training delivery. A key part of solving this is personalizing the learning journey in real-time. Unlike other so-called "adaptive learning" solutions, Zoomi's AI-driven Learning Personalization can predict knowledge transfer prior to or even without assessments. In the event a learner is behaving in such a way that the research suggests further learning reinforcement is needed, Zoomi can present additional content in real-time to reinforce learning at the time-of-need.

"Zoomi has a history of continual innovation based upon our peer-reviewed research and data science. The awarding of this patent recognizes the unique ability we have to personalize the learning journey in real-time, based upon eLearner behaviors. This results in greater knowledge transfer and retention, reduced time-to-proficiency, and greater reskilling and upskilling efficacy overall," said Trip Koury, Zoomi CEO.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,339,822 with 20 claims, directed to systems and methods for automated course individualization. The patent will expire on Aug. 18, 2034. This issued U.S. Patent is part of an intellectual property portfolio, which includes other pending patents, and numerous patent applications in the U.S. and major international markets.

About Zoomi

Zoomi is the only AI-informed learning analytics company, bringing together the disciplines of predictive and prescriptive analytics, machine learning, and data mining to glean insights and intelligence about a learner's behavior, cognitive, and engagement preferences to synchronize learning with business outcomes. Zoomi's first-to-market technology delivers measurable ROI for corporate training and education programs. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.zoomi.ai.

