Issuance, repurchase and reclassification of class C2 shares under the EQT Share Program and EQT Option Program

News provided by

EQT

19 Dec, 2023, 12:18 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the implementation of the two new incentive programs adopted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB held on 30 May 2023 ("EQT Share Program" and "EQT Option Program", respectively), the Board of EQT AB has today resolved, by virtue of the authorizations granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to (i) issue 59,306,376 class C2 shares, increasing the share capital with approximately SEK 5,965,964.95, (ii) repurchase all class C2 shares and (iii) reclassify all class C2 shares into ordinary shares.

After the issuance, repurchase and reclassification, the total number of shares in EQT is 1,245,929,967 shares, of which 1,244,700,306 are ordinary shares and 1,229,661 are class C-shares. The 59,306,376 ordinary shares issued will be held in treasury, and over time delivered to participants, based on the outcome of the incentive programs. EQT holds 1,800,000 ordinary shares in treasury since before and will, after the issuance, repurchase and reclassification, hold 61,106,376 ordinary shares in treasury. 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB subscribed for all class C2 shares at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value. All class C2 shares have thereafter, in accordance with the Board's resolution, been repurchased by EQT AB for the same price. Following the repurchase, all class C2 shares have been reclassified into ordinary shares.

The purpose of the issuance, repurchase and reclassification is to ensure that ordinary shares are available, as required, to be delivered to participants in the EQT Share Program and EQT Option Program, respectively.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

EQT Private Equity to acquire Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer components used in life-saving medical procedures

The EQT X fund ("EQT") and Zeus Company, Inc., today jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement for EQT to acquire Zeus Company Inc...

EQT Private Equity to acquire Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer components used in life-saving medical procedures

The EQT X fund ("EQT") and Zeus Company, Inc., today jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement for EQT to acquire Zeus Company Inc...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.