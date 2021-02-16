Issuetrak Plans Exciting New Features for 2021, Looks Back on a Productive 2020

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuetrak has been developing issue tracking and process management software for over 20 years, and 2020 was one of its most productive years to date. Last year alone, Issuetrak released 12 new major product updates as well as several additional bug fix and patch release updates.

The year's updates included the following features:

Round Robin issue assignment, which allows users to assign issues to available agents in rotation.

Active Directory Federation Services integration, providing users more secure login options including multi-factor authentication.

The Issue Hub, an all-new, customizable portal for managing and organizing issues.

"We are looking forward to continuing this momentum into 2021," said Dan Flowers, Issuetrak's CEO. Flowers stepped into the role in March of 2020 after former CEO and founder Hank Luhring retired. He formerly served as Issuetrak's Vice President of DevOps.

Issuetrak has already hit the ground running with its first big releases of the new year: an integration with Azure Active Directory and an upcoming UI update to the product's Issue screens.

Another major update on the horizon features an overhaul of the product's navigation and UI. The release will feature an all-new menu layout that aims to streamline users' experience with Issuetrak by reducing the number of clicks needed to navigate, while also improving the visibility of the software's features and menu options.

The layout changes also include personalized bookmarking capabilities, allowing users to keep their most important links in an easily accessible place.

Issuetrak expects to release the new menu update in Spring 2021. For more information about what this update will entail, visit: https://www.issuetrak.com/blog/coming-soon-a-new-way-to-navigate-issuetrak/

About Issuetrak

Based in Norfolk, Va., Issuetrak is a leading provider of issue tracking software. First released in 2000, its signature software package has become a robust platform for internal and external customer service and support, IT help desk, workflow and process management, and issue tracking. The company has won numerous industry awards, including Small Business of the Year, multiple Inc. 500/5000 placements, and is three-time winner of the Inside Business 'Best Place to Work' awards. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more information, visit www.issuetrak.com.

For Press Inquiries, contact Jon Rivera at [email protected].

Related Links

Issuetrak Home

What's New

SOURCE Issuetrak