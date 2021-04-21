Issuu Celebrates Earth Day with Tree-Saving Statistics, Plus Offers 25% Off and a Matching Donation to The Nature Conservancy

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day festivities begin, digital publishing platform Issuu is announcing a special 25% discount and matching donation to the Nature Conservancy through Thursday, midnight PDT (GMT -7).

Over 49 million files are hosted on Issuu today, published by content creators and designers around the world. And in the past year alone, over 32 billion pages of content were read on Issuu.

Since a single tree produces on average approximately 8333 sheets of paper, Issuu estimates that its publishing community has saved more than 3.8 million trees since March 2020.

"In my 8 years leading Issuu, while we don't talk about it much, one of the things I'm most proud of is that we've been able to play at least some small part in creating a better environment for current and future generations. Over 100 million monthly visitors consume content digitally through Issuu, content that used to only be accessible via a tree-impacted printed page," said Joe Hyrkin, CEO at Issuu. "Trees obviously play a huge role in the sequestration of carbon, and digital platforms that reduce the need for paper can help preserve our forests. We are honored to be a part of this ecosystem."

WHO Digital publishers who care about the environment

WHEN Earth Day, Thursday, April 22nd

HOW To celebrate Earth Day, Issuu is offering a 25% discount to customers who sign up or upgrade to any annual paid plan before the end of Earth Day. Issuu will match the savings with a donation to The Nature Conservancy.

WHERE Visit Issuu.com, use coupon code earthday25.

ABOUT ISSUU

Issuu is the world's largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform creative designs from static files into web-optimized assets for every marketing channel, including web, mobile, social, email, and more. Founded in 2006, Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Copenhagen and Berlin. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com.

SOURCE Issuu

Related Links

http://www.issuu.com

